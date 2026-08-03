Arsenal accelerate ‘Operation Vinicius’ as Arteta told even better signing

Mikel Arteta is playing a key role as Arsenal ramp up their pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, according to a report, though the Gunners have been told one of two wingers would be a better signing.

Vinicius’ future at Madrid is uncertain as his contract expires in June 2027 and the two parties have yet to agree an extension. The Brazil forward wants a huge salary increase that will take him closer to Kylian Mbappe, as well as a hefty signing-on bonus.

However, Madrid are unwilling to meet the demands of the player and his agent. They feel Vinicius’ expectations are unrealistic given the fact he is already contracted to the club, whereas Mbappe joined from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Arsenal have moved into pole position for Vinicius, should a bombshell exit from the Bernabeu come to fruition.

The Premier League champions have made contact with Vinicius‘ camp, and the 26-year-old is open to joining.

As per senior AS journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Arteta has ‘taken charge of Operation Vinicius’ on Arsenal’s behalf, with the club ‘going all out’ to sign him.

Arteta has mapped out his project to Vinicius, telling the goalscorer that he would become the centrepiece of their future success.

This particularly appeals to Vinicius, who is currently being overshadowed by Mbappe in the Spanish capital.

Arteta wants Vinicius to become a world-class replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants at least €170m (£146m) for Vinicius, whereas Arsenal want to spend less than €150m (£128.5m) on him.

We can confirm that Vinicius has returned to Madrid to hold crunch talks with Jose Mourinho and the club’s hierarchy over his future.

He ideally wants to stay at the Bernabeu, but Madrid have already sent him their ‘final’ contract offer, making an exit increasingly likely.

On previous occasions, Premier League clubs have been used by Madrid players to get better contracts, but Vinicius is seriously considering a move to Arsenal this time around.

Sources have confirmed to us that Arteta has outlined his vision for Vinicius during discussions. The wider transfer is being negotiated by sporting director Andrea Berta.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal told to consider Vinicius Junior alternatives

Former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and West Ham United star Kevin Nolan, though, thinks Bradley Barcola or Nico Williams would be better signings for Arsenal.

“He [Vinicius] is obviously a complex character,” Nolan told talkSPORT. “His off-the-field stuff probably doesn’t suit what an Arteta looks at.

“And I think they do go into all that great detail as well.

“What’s the character of the person? What’s his attitude like? What’s his personality like?

“I think someone like a Nico Williams would be perfect for an Arsenal. In that left-hand side role, or Barcola, if you like.

“They’re the ones who I thought would suit more of an Arsenal-type player than Vinicius Jr.”

Meanwhile, we can provide the latest on Bruno Guimaraes, who is also being pursued by Arsenal.