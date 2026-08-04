Vinicius Junior considers ‘career-defining’ Arsenal contract as Real Madrid make new offer

Vinicius Junior is carefully weighing up his next move, with Arsenal looking to disrupt a potential contract renewal with Real Madrid and bring the Brazilian superstar to the Premier League.

Vinicius has entered the final year of his contract with Madrid, and Los Blancos are determined to resolve the situation. They do not want to lose the world-class winger on a free transfer next year and are therefore eager to tie him down to a new, long-term deal.

If the two parties are unable to agree fresh terms, then Madrid are open to selling Vinicius this summer, while they can still get a huge transfer fee for him.

Contract talks between Vinicius and Madrid chiefs have rumbled on for 18 months, and they have been complicated by the fact Kylian Mbappe earns far more than the 26-year-old.

According to ESPN, Madrid have ‘resumed talks’ with Vinicius and his camp and sent an improved contract offer worth around €22million (£19m) per year.

Vinicius currently earns a reported €17.5m (£15m) annually but wants that figure to be bumped up to €30m (£26m).

Madrid’s €22m proposal is higher than what they were willing to offer over the last two seasons, but the fact it does not meet Vinicius’ expectations means his future still lies in the balance.

Vinicius and his agent see his next deal as ‘the defining contract of his career’, and he is open to the idea of leaving Madrid for Arsenal if the Spanish giants do not submit a suitable offer.

Arsenal have emerged as serious contenders to sign the two-time Champions League winner in one of the Premier League’s biggest-ever deals.

We confirmed on Monday that Mikel Arteta has already outlined his vision for Vinicius to the player and his entourage.

Arteta is holding direct talks as he looks to sell Vinicius on a stunning move to the Emirates.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Arteta and Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta have launched ‘Operation Vinicius’, which involves negotiations with Madrid and convincing the player on their project in north London.

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Arsenal set price for Vinicius Junior move

Arsenal are ‘going all out’ to sign the forward, offering him a huge contract.

As per fellow Spanish outlet Sport, which is based in Barcelona, Madrid president Florentino Perez wants a whopping €170m (£146m) for Vinicius, whereas Arsenal are aiming to strike a deal at under €150m (£128.5m).

We can confirm that Vinicius is indeed holding crunch talks with Madrid over a possible extension, with the next days and weeks proving crucial to his future in Spain.

A pundit has suggested two wingers who might be a better fit for Arteta’s side.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Arsenal’s bid to sign Bruno Guimaraes.