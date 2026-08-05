Vinicius Junior reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Real Madrid for €120m

Vinicius Junior has decided whether he will join Arsenal this summer following crunch talks with the Real Madrid hierarchy, according to a report.

Arsenal have entered talks with Vinicius’ agents after learning he could leave Madrid in a shock summer transfer. The winger’s contract runs out next year, and Madrid have yet to agree an extension despite 18 months’ worth of discussions.

We revealed earlier on Wednesday that Madrid have failed with a new contract offer for Vinicius, who is giving serious consideration to joining Arsenal.

We understand Arsenal have met the Brazilian’s wage demands, something Madrid appear unwilling to do. This development has heaped yet more pressure on Los Blancos.

Our sources state that Vinicius ideally wants to stay at the Bernabeu, though he is tempted by the prospect of becoming Arsenal’s ‘marquee figure’.

However, Sky Sports are reporting different information about the result of Vinicius’ latest talks with Madrid.

They state that Vinicius is actually set to stay at Madrid and reject Arsenal’s advances.

‘Vinicius Junior met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy today for contract talks,’ the report reads.

‘It has been confirmed to Sky Sports News that Vinicius is still expected to stay following those discussions.

‘Arsenal are interested in the forward, who has entered the final year of his deal.’

The update suggests Vinicius is more open to accepting Madrid’s latest contract proposal than previously thought.

Vinicius Junior could snub Arsenal

Madrid have so far refused to hand the 26-year-old a major pay increase, though the two parties might now be nearing an agreement.

Arsenal had indicated they were willing to pay €120million (£103m) for Vinicius, having also directly informed him of Mikel Arteta’s project.

Madrid, though, told Arsenal he would cost a gigantic fee of €150-170m (£129-146m).

According to former Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic, Vinicius ‘rejected’ Madrid’s latest offer, while he also tipped Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ to sign him.

But the Gunners may now have to consider alternative wingers, such as Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams or Rafael Leao.

While Arsenal could be facing disappointment in their pursuit of Vinicius, there is much better news on the Bruno Guimaraes front.