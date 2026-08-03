Vinicius Junior has returned to Madrid to hold fresh talks with the club’s hierarchy, including head coach Jose Mourinho, amid continued uncertainty surrounding his future and serious interest from Arsenal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Brazilian superstar is expected to reaffirm that he wants to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite negotiations over a new contract remaining at a standstill.

We revealed last week that Real Madrid had submitted what they described internally as their “final offer” to Vinicius and made it clear that, should he refuse to sign, the club would be prepared to explore a sale this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing when his current deal expires.

Sources close to the negotiations have told TEAMtalk that the biggest obstacle remains unchanged.

While both parties are broadly aligned over the length of the contract and salary package, Vinicius‘ camp continues to insist on a substantial signing-on bonus, similar to the one received by Kylian Mbappe when he joined Real Madrid.

That package is understood to have been worth around €85million (£72.8m / $98m).

Real Madrid have no intention of matching those demands, arguing that Mbappe arrived as a free agent from another club, whereas Vinicius is already under contract at the Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk understands that difference in philosophy remains the biggest stumbling block and, unless one side softens its position, it threatens to derail an agreement altogether.

Despite the hurdles, sources insist Vinicius is expected to tell Real’s hierarchy this week that his preference remains to stay in Madrid if an agreement can eventually be reached.

However, Arsenal continue to monitor every development.

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Mikel Arteta outlines his Arsenal vision to Vinicius Junior

We can confirm Arsenal made further contact over the weekend, with manager Mikel Arteta now becoming personally involved in discussions.

While sporting director Andrea Berta continues to lead Arsenal’s pursuit, sources say Arteta has outlined exactly how central Vinicius would be to his plans should he make the move to north London.

Arsenal remain realistic about the scale of the deal but believe they have to position themselves in case negotiations between Vinicius and Real Madrid ultimately collapse.

The north London club are already closing in on what would be another statement signing.

TEAMtalk understands Bruno Guimaraes’ move from Newcastle United is expected to be confirmed in the coming days, but Arsenal’s ambitions do not stop there.

Sources say they continue to dream of landing both Vinicius Junior and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez before the transfer window closes.

The Alvarez situation also remains active.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal remain in regular contact with the Argentina international’s representatives, while Barcelona are due to hold fresh meetings over a potential move later this week.

However, sources indicate Barcelona are prepared to walk away if meaningful progress is not made quickly, with club president Joan Laporta having internally set an August 10 deadline to determine whether Barcelona remain in the race.

For now, though, the immediate focus is back in Madrid, where Vinicius and Real will once again attempt to find common ground on one of the biggest contract sagas of the summer.

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