Bukayo Saka is about to earn a big pay-rise at Arsenal

Arsenal are ploughing on with their mission to tie down their better players to longer contracts, with Bukayo Saka one of three players set to jump in their list of highest earners.

With the second highest payroll in the Premier League – below Manchester City and above Liverpool – Arsenal have assembled a top-class squad that currently leads the way in the table. This season, they hope to finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy, but they don’t want any success to be a flash in the pan.

Sensing a chance to continue building for the long term, Arsenal have already agreed new deals for the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri in 2025.

Up next is Saka, who’s set to earn a major increase on his £195,000-per-week wages.

But the winger isn’t the only Arsenal player in line for a new deal, with goalkeeper David Raya and defender Jurrien Timber also expecting pay-rises, from £100,000 per week to £150,000 per week and from £90,000 per week to £200,000 per week respectively.

So, who are Arsenal’s best-paid players currently and how is that about to change?

Highest-paid Arsenal players currently

1. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

The top earner at Arsenal is currently Havertz, who joined from Chelsea in 2023 and signed a five-year deal worth £280,000 per week.

Havertz can also earn another £50,000 per week in bonuses, but has been out injured recently and, despite his lucrative earnings, doesn’t necessarily have an automatic starting place to come back to.

2. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000

When they signed Jesus to a five-year deal in 2022, Arsenal hoped their new recruit from Manchester City would be the striker to take them to the next level.

It hasn’t quite panned out like that, though, and Jesus – currently injured – has been linked with a departure next year.

3. William Saliba – £250,000

Arsenal’s most recent contract extension before their upcoming string of deals was for Saliba, who extended his stay until 2030.

Having established himself as one of the Premier League’s best defenders, Saliba earned a pay-rise from £190,000 per week to £250,000, with another £37,500 per week in potential bonuses too.

4. Martin Odegaard – £240,000

Odegaard is Arsenal’s captain and has a salary to reflect that status, earning £240,000 per week, which can rise to £300,000 per week with bonuses.

He signed his current terms in September 2023, two years after making his move from Real Madrid permanent, and they remain valid until 2028.

5. Declan Rice – £240,000

Rice quadrupled his wages by joining Arsenal from West Ham in 2023, going from a £60,000 per week pay packet to one worth £240,000 per week.

The England midfielder has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, where he remains under contract until 2028.

6. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000

The striker Arsenal chose to spearhead their new-look attack this summer, Gyokeres signed a deal worth £200,000 per week after joining from Sporting CP.

Gyokeres can also earn another £50,000 per week in bonuses over the next five years of his contract, as he aims to prove himself as the upgrade that was needed in north London.

7. Bukayo Saka – £195,000

The biggest success story from Arsenal’s Hale End academy in recent years, Saka has flourished into one of their most inspirational players and will soon be rewarded with a deal worth close to £300,000.

Until then, Saka is on the £195,000-a-week deal he signed in May 2023, which itself was an increase on his previous terms of £70,000 per week.

8. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000

Martinelli hadn’t even played top-flight football in his native Brazil when Arsenal signed him from Ituano in 2019, so understandably wasn’t on a high wage to begin with.

But he has fit in well enough at the Emirates Stadium to earn better deals over time, most recently going from £70,000 per week to £180,000 per week in February 2023.

9. Eberechi Eze – £180,000

Eze was Arsenal’s most expensive signing this summer, costing up to £67.5m to take from Crystal Palace.

The attacking midfielder was on £100,000 per week at Selhurst Park but earned an increase to £180,000 per week – which can rise to £225,000 per week with bonuses – by joining Arsenal.

10. Benjamin White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Noni Madueke – £150,000

There’s a three-way tie for 10th place in Arsenal’s current list of top earners, with summer signing Madueke matching defenders White and Gabriel on £150,000 per week (the Brazilian’s bonuses are bigger).

Incidentally, that’s the same kind of region Raya is expected to move into when he signs his new deal.

Highest-paid Arsenal players after new contracts

1. Bukayo Saka – £300,000 (⬆️ 6)

2. Kai Havertz – £280,000 (⬇️ 1)

3. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000 (⬇️ 1)

4. William Saliba – £250,000 (⬇️ 1)

5. Martin Odegaard – £240,000 (⬇️ 1)

6. Declan Rice – £240,000 (⬇️ 1)

7. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000 (⬇️1)

8. Jurrien Timber – £200,000 (⬆️ 9)

9. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000 (⬇️1)

10. Eberechi Eze – £180,000 (⬇️1)