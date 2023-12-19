‘Wants to join’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal ‘know’ top £80m target fancies move as January chances are assessed

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are well aware that top striker target Ivan Toney has made clear his wish to join them in January – though the transfer expert has offered something of a bleak update over their chances of a deal.

The Gunners are once again very firmly in the mix to win the Premier League title, having missed out by just five points last season. Indeed, Arsenal go into this weekend’s huge clash at second-placed Liverpool knowing a victory over the Reds will guarantee them top spot on Christmas Day.

Despite the optimism lurking around Arsenal’s challenge, there is a school of thought that suggests they need a more regular source of goals up front if they are to end their 20-year wait to be crowned English champions.

And while Gabriel Jesus was on the scoresheet during Sunday’s win over Brighton, the Brazilian still only has seven goals in 18 appearances during this season. And the man who often plays his understudy, Eddie Nketiah, has six strikes from 23 outings to his name.

As a result, the Gunners are frequently linked with a new striker signing to help make their title wishes come true. Victor Osimhen is one name consistently linked, and while he recently signed a new deal setting his exit clause at £112m, the fee still looks beyond Arsenal’s reach.

Mikel Arteta has also this weekend been linked with a move to Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, who is enjoying an excellent season for Andoni Iraola’s side. To that end, reports on Monday suggested a swap deal involving up to four Arsenal players for Solanke could be put before the Cherries.

Romano rates Arsenal chances of Ivan Toney transfer

However, the one name most frequently linked is that of Toney, who will be eligible to return to action for Brentford in January after an eight-month suspension for a breach of the FA’s betting regulations.

To that end, it’s reported that the Gunners are willing to match Brentford’s asking price – thought to be around the £80m – to get a potential deal done.

And while the likes of Chelsea are also said to be keen, we exclusively revealed on Monday that Toney himself is keen to make the move to Emirates Stadium.

But with the Bees determined to hang on to their prized asset until the summer at least, Romano has now cast doubt on Arsenal’s chances of a deal going through.

Speaking to Caught Offside, though, Romano has confirmed Toney’s stance over a January switch.

“Ivan Toney is another player linked with Chelsea, but also with Arsenal. It’s not an easy deal because Brentford want important money or else they are more than happy to keep the player until the end of the season,” Romano said.

“I reported yesterday that Toney would be interested in joining Arsenal. Of course Arsenal are aware of Ivan Toney’s stance. It’s not about him telling Arsenal that he wants to join them, but of course they know the player would like to join.

“But there’s still the price tag issue as we said many times.

“Also, Toney has always very respectful to Brentford so it depends on the clubs reaching an agreement.”

Arsenal may need powers of persuasian to sign £80m striker

Given his final word on their chances of a deal, Romano suggests

“It looks difficult for Arsenal because of Financial Fair Play, and of course they have David Raya on loan from Brentford, which could be another complication.”

Therefore, if the Gunners are to get a deal done in January, it looks likely they will firstly either need to sell before they buy, sacrificing a player to help generate the necessary transfer funds.

In addition, they will also need to try and talk the Bees into a deal that is more favourable to their own needs, potentially with the bulk of the cash to be paid come the summer.

Whether Brentford accept such terms, however, depends on a number of factors, most notably if Thomas Frank’s side can secure a replacement of their own.

To that end, Arsenal’s Nketiah is one such option they are understood to be looking at.

However, we revealed the player’s stance over making a move away from Emirates Stadium earlier on Tuesday.

