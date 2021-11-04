Arsenal have been given a huge lift in their efforts to bring Alexander Isak to the Premier League after the striker opened up on his hopes for the future.

The 22-year-old Sweden international shone at Euro 2020 on the back of bagging 17 goals in La Liga last season. And after a slow start to this season, Isak has underlined his enormous talent by scoring five times in 11 games. Indeed, his form has been key as his side Real Sociedad have set the early pace in LaLiga.

As such, suitors for Isak are not in short supply and a number of clubs came sniffing around the player over the summer. At the time, his £63m exit clause proved prohibitive with a number of clubs seemingly put off by the fee.

That said, Sociedad – aware of Isak’s growing reputation – moved to tie him down to a new deal. In the process, his release clause was raised to an even-heftier £76.8m (€90m).

Nonetheless, that has not stopped the rumour mill swirling and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City continue to be credited with an interest.

Indeed, the Gunners will likely be in the market for a new centre forward in 2022. With both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette heading for the exit door, Thursday’s Paper Talk suggested a deal for one of Serie A’s star men was on the cards.

However, Isak is another they could yet look at – particularly if their improvement under Mikel Arteta results in a return to European competition.

And in an honest interview with The Independent, Isak admits that playing in England is one of his career aims.

“I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy. But one day it would be nice to play in England as well,” he said.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative.

“Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I’m trying to fulfil, so we’ll see where the journey takes me in future.”

Isak determined to further improve

As well as five goals, Isak also has one assist to his name so far this season. That record ensures he currently boasts a goal involvement every 1.8 matches this season. Some boy!

Despite his fine form, Isak admits he has a strong wish to get even better . And it’s desire that underlines his billing as one of brightest young stars in world football.

“People will always count the goals, I want to score, but I want to be a modern striker,” he said.

“I love playing football and that means being involved as much as possible. I think that’s why Spain has suited me very well.”

