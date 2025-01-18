Arsenal could reportedly bring forward their plans to sign a superstar striker and a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is being assessed by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are currently without Gabriel Jesus, who has suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out for over three months – a major blow as he had started to show signs of getting back into form.

Arsenal are also missing Bukayo Saka due to injury and their chances of lifting the Premier League title are drifting as a result, so it’s fair to say this is a crucial January window for Arteta and his team.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are weighing up ‘whether to make a £70million move for Leipzig striker Sesko now, or land a short-term loan deal [for someone else].’

This comes after Arteta said in a recent press conference that Arsenal they ‘have a plan’ to bring in more ‘support’ for their attacking options this month.

“We have more necessity now because of what happened in the last few weeks,” Arteta said.

“We never just plan a window. We have a plan, we look at the squad, how we are going to evolve it, what we have in the academy, how we are going to change and adapt.

“Either we are really bad at planning or nobody could see we would have that many injuries. We have lost two massive players in the front line and we need some support there.”

READ MORE: Arsenal warned why Victor Osimhen signing would be a ‘risk’ as striker options face scrutiny

Benjamin Sesko is among Arsenal’s top striker targets

Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has admitted that a January move is unlikely for the striker unless a mammoth offer arrives, although he is expected to leave Leipzig next summer.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season and is considered to be one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

Arsenal had Sesko on their radar last summer and at one stage were confident of sealing his signing, before he ultimately decided to stay at Leipzig for one more season.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that Sesko is on Arsenal’s striker shortlist, along with other big names like Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, although signing all three will be very difficult this month.

One player Arsenal could turn to as a short-term solution could be Botafogo striker Igor Jesus, who has admirers among The Gunners’ recruiters.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal do decide to launch a £70million bid for Sesko this month to try and test Leipzig’s resolve.

GO DEEPER: Gabriel Jesus replacement: Nine strikers Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Arsenal transfer quiz: Two clubs before