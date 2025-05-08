Legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has completely shot down Mikel Arteta’s assertion that the Gunners were the better team in their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG, while some fans have now had their fill of the Spaniard and want him gone.

The north London outfit failed to reach their first Champions League final since 2006 after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Luis Enrique’s men, who will now face Inter Milan in Munich later this month in their efforts to claim the big prize for the first time in their history.

Speaking after the game, Arteta was convinced Arsenal deserved to go through over the two legs, telling reporters: “When you look at the two games their best player on the pitch has been the goalkeeper, he has been the difference for them in the tie.

“We were very close, much closer than the result showed but unfortunately we are out. I am very proud of the players.

“100%, I don’t think there’s been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition from what I have seen, but we are out. This competition is about the boxes and in both boxes are the strikers and the goalkeepers and there’s was the best in both games.”

However, Wenger had a different take on the outcome, telling beIN SPORTS: “I would say tonight that we’ve seen a different Paris Saint-Germain – not guided by possession and brilliant football, but guided by refusing to concede goals and taking advantage on the counter-attack and on set pieces is what gave them success tonight.

“I would say that mentally they were strong as well. When they missed a penalty, they did hang in there.

“On the other hand, with Arsenal, we saw the recurrence of being unable to score goals… Overall, in the two games, I would say they were better than Arsenal, had more chances and were never really in danger, so congratulations to Paris Saint-Germain.”

Arsenal fans turn on Arteta after another trophyless season

Defeat to PSG means Arsenal have now gone five seasons without a trophy under Arteta, becoming the nearly-men in the process.

And while TEAMtalk understands that he has the full backing of the club, who are convinced that the Spaniard is building something special in north London, some Gunners fans have had enough and want him gone.

Mr NBT said on X: “Funnily enough I don’t think Arteta’s job is that safe. The Kroenke’s recently sacked Michael Malone who won the NBA title with the Nuggets 2 years ago. They’re not known to really sack their coaches in general but that may have been their turning point. Mikel, beware”

easygoing48 also added: “Same old story every season. Arsenal are bottlers. Their gas tank is empty when they reach the end of the season. When the manager is needed the most Mikel Arteta switches off. If the club wants to challenge for the PL title then they need to get rid of their manager.

Rat Army also commented: “Mikel Arteta lost the plot when he didn’t rotate against Bournemouth

Time has come to Sack Mikel Arteta he is just another Brendon Rodgers”.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, more Gunners fans were getting stuck into the Emirates chief.

Kooky_Total8163 wrote on Reddit: “Arteta struggles under pressure. Saka has struggled and Odegaard is having a hard time as well. If Saka and Odegaard are having a fought time then the team is done”

Both-Pin-2870 added: “We’ve been singing this deadwood anthem since day 1 of arteta here…when is accountability asked from the coach…Enrique has needed one summer and losing mbappe to sort psg out”

Valuable_Diver_7877 simply added: “Because ARTETA isnt good enough!”

Walter 308 also commented: “That’s the difference between the great sides and the elite sides. We saw yesterday both Barca and Inter were able to pluck goals out of nowhere when needed, same with PSG today. We aren’t at that level.”

