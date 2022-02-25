West Ham could reignite their interest in Eddie Nketiah in the summer despite the Arsenal striker being offered the olive branch by Mikel Arteta in recent weeks.

The Hammers are expected to sign a striker in the summer to provide competition for Michail Antonio. Mercifully for David Moyes, the 31-year-old seems to have overcome his injury issues this season and has been a near ever present in the league.

However, given Sebastien Haller was never replaced, genuine depth in the position is sorely lacking.

West Ham flirted with signing Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez last month. However, neither deal came to fruition, and their interest in Arsenal’s Nketiah also failed to see a move made.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer and at present, appears odds-on to leave.

The Hammers, Newcastle and Crystal Palace were all mentioned as potential suitors for Nketiah last month. However, when it became apparent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would leave, Nketiah – amid lukewarm interest at best – was retained.

Arsenal’s Nketiah loss could be West Ham’s gain

However, according to GiveMeSport, West Ham are weighing up a more concrete summer approach.

At that time, Nketiah will be a free agent and rolling the dice on a player who has never been given an extended run in Arsenal’s eleven could be a gamble worth taking.

The piece does not indicate whether Arsenal will attempt to offer Nketiah a new deal in the coming months. However, recent matches have given an indication he may yet have a future at the Emirates.

Prior to January 23, Nketiah had made just three league appearances all season. Since that date he has featured from the bench four times and grabbed a vital assist for Nicolas Pepe’s equaliser against Wolves on Thursday.

His re-introduction may simply be out of necessity after the club failed to sign a replacement for Aubameyang.

However, if further chances are forthcoming and Nketiah continues to take them, Arsenal may wish to think twice about his contract or risk West Ham being the beneficiaries from next season and beyond.

Arsenal, Liverpool bid higher than Real Madrid?

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal have both offered Marco Asensio an upgrade on the terms on the table for him at Real Madrid ahead of a possible transfer, it is claimed.

Asensio has been linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months. The Real Madrid winger is approaching the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu. A departure could materialise if he does not sign an extension with Los Blancos.

His two Premier League suitors are now working to ensure a renewal with Real does not happen. In fact, they are willing to make superior salary offers to what Madrid can match.

His current employers want him to stay on the same terms he is currently earning. In contrast, Liverpool or Arsenal could tempt him with a higher offer – most likely for when he becomes a free agent.

This has been reported by journalist Eduardo Inda, who thinks Asensio could end up winding down his contract to move in 2023 instead. Inda is quoted by Sport Witness as saying: “Asensio has two offers from the UK, and his contract expires in 2023.

“If Real Madrid don’t renew him, he will leave for free in 2023. He has an offer from Arsenal and Liverpool. Madrid have offered him the same, €4.5 million. They would renew him for four years and give him an incentive of €1.5 million in variables.

“He has told the club that the English are offering him 50% more than what Madrid are offering him. Madrid will not reach that figure because we would be talking about €7 million.”

