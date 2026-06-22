Arsenal ‘whispers’ growing over previously unthinkable sale of key Arteta star

It’s being reported that Arsenal are considering the sale of Martin Odegaard for ‘the right price’ this summer, in a move that would have been deemed previously unthinkable, although sources indicate a different outcome is more likely.

The Gunners have already begun their summer business by triggering the deal to turn Piero Hincapie’s loan move into a permanent switch after his impressive displays during the club’s Premier League-winning campaign.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Arsenal have won the race to sign incredible Leicester City attacking talent Jeremy Monga, as sporting director Andrea Berta not only plans for the now but also for the future.

However, with a mega-money move for Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers still being heavily touted and Eberechi Eze already on the books, the future of skipper Odegaard continues to be a hot topic of conversation.

The Norway international, currently away at the World Cup with his country, was not always first choice under Mikel Arteta during the 2025/26 campaign, although niggling injuries did hamper his season.

Still under contract until 2028, Odegaard has notched 88 goal contributions in 234 games for the club since signing from Real Madrid in 2021, although his influence on the team was not as stark during the title-winning season.

Indeed, the 27-year-old only scored once in 36 games in all competitions, while also laying on eight assists, as speculation has surfaced over a potential sale.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson even dared to suggest that the club could offload their talismanic skipper earlier this month, telling Sports Agents podcast: “It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Odegaard].

“But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

And now BBC journalist Sami Mokbel has claimed that there has been some noise around Odegaard being available for sale at the right price.

Speaking about the situation, Mokbel told the Latte Firm podcast: “There have been some whispers over the summer that Arsenal might be interested in letting Martin Odegaard go for the right price.”

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Odegaard keen on Arsenal contract extension

The thought of Arsenal looking to cash in on Odegaard would have been unthinkable this time last summer and, according to our sources, the playmaker still believes he has a future in north London.

Indeed, Odegaard is determined to prove he remains a key figure at the club and intends to commit his future by signing a new contract.

Sources at The Emirates have also indicated that Arteta continues to have full faith in his captain and has no desire whatsoever to see him depart this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that intermediaries have recently sounded out potential interest in Odegaard, with enquiries emerging from Italy. Among the clubs alerted to his situation are Inter Milan and Juventus.

Despite that, sources close to both the player’s camp and Arsenal have strongly dismissed suggestions that the midfielder is seeking a move away, and is instead looking to extend his contract beyond 2028.

To that end, Arteta is understood to have made his feelings known to sporting director Berta, who we believe has the situation ‘in hand’.

Meanwhile, the Gunners continue their hunt for a new No.9 to take some heat off Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the new season, although a fresh report claims they now face a fresh battle with Manchester United to sign a top Premier League target.