Arsenal have struck a ‘full agreement’ with Martin Zubimendi on personal terms and now intend to activate his €60m release clause, though a top reporter has outlined why The Gunners are concerned.

Arsenal laid the groundwork for the signing of the Spanish midfield maestro at the back end of 2024 and into early 2025. The Daily Mail led the way back in January, revealing Arsenal had put the pieces in place to sign Zubimendi in the upcoming summer.

David Ornstein subsequently stated figures within Arsenal were acting like signing Zubimendi was a ‘done deal.’

And according to fresh updates from Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, the officials’ confidence was not misplaced.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go!

“Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

“Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.”

Reporter Ben Jacobs also weighed in, confirming Arsenal have struck a ‘full agreement’ on personal terms with the player.

However, Jacobs also noted Arsenal are ‘cautious’ and refusing to celebrate too early given what happened with Zubimendi last summer.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Arsenal have an agreement in principle in place to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Deal only pending formalisation.

“Although Arsenal are cautious given Zubimendi has changed his mind in the past, there is now a full agreement in place with the player.

“Edu and Jason Ayto the driving forces behind the deal even though Zubimendi is now expected to become the first signing of the Andrea Berta era.”

Zubimendi rejects Liverpool to sign for Arsenal

As mentioned, Zubimendi has changed his mind on the idea of leaving Real Sociedad in the past.

Liverpool installed Zubimendi as their No 1 transfer target last summer, with the club believing he represented the perfect player to pull the string in an Arne Slot midfield.

Liverpool were ready to pay the €60m release clause and reporting at the time claimed sporting director, Richard Hughes, believed he had Zubimendi’s approval to complete a deal.

Ultimately, Zubimendi snubbed the chance to join the Reds in favour of remaining with his boyhood club for one more season at least.

Liverpool did not suffer without Zubimendi, going on to win the Premier League title thanks in large part to the brilliant midfield pairing of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Nonetheless, it would be re-writing history to say Liverpool dodged a bullet by missing out on the player and Liverpool’s loss will now be Arsenal’s gain.

The 26-year-old is a composed and classy operator in central areas and will bring greater control to Arsenal’s engine room.

Zubimendi will take the spot vacated by Jorginho who is heading to Brazilian side Flamengo via fere agency.

Latest Arsenal news – Signing No 2 ‘close’ / William Saliba…

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly ‘close’ to finalising summer signing number two.

Elsewhere, The Athletic revealed Arsenal have opened dialogue with William Saliba regarding a new contract.

Saliba is one of Real Madrid’s primary targets to overhaul their defence in the coming years. Los Blancos intend to deploy their usual strategy of turning a player’s head in the hopes he runs his contract down before signing via free agency.

That method worked wonders in the cases of Kylian Mbappe and more recently Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal are alert to the danger and talks to tie Saliba down to a new and improved deal two years before he becomes a free agent are now on.