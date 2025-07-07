The point Arsenal opted for Gyokeres over Sesko has been revealed

The reason that Arsenal chose Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko has been revealed, and the moment where their ‘mission became very clear’ pointed out.

Arsenal have made it their mission to strengthen the No.9 position this summer. They have signed players in other areas, with Kepa Arrizabalaga joining in net and Martin Zubimendi in the midfield.

But the striker position is perhaps the most important to finally win the league, with neither Kai Havertz nor Gabriel Jesus the elite No.9 who is going to ensure the Gunners finally go from second to first.

The choice of late has been between Sporting CP’s Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Sesko. The former had the better time last season, scoring 54 goals last season to Sesko’s 21, but in a bit of a lesser league.

But it seems Arsenal had their decision made for them by Leipzig director of football Marcel Schafer.

HandofArsenal reports he ‘refused to negotiate’ lower than €90million (£77.7m) and the ‘mission then became very clear’.

Indeed, that led to the Gunners ‘trying to close a deal’ for Gyokeres, with talks ‘ongoing over the structure of fee and add-ons’.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ The dream Arsenal attack with two new signings to join Bukayo Saka

Gyokeres ready for Arsenal move

There has seemingly been progress for the Gunners to land Gyokeres.

Insiders David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed that the striker has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

It’s also widely believed that a club-to-club agreement will be reached.

Romano has said: “He only wants to go to Arsenal and he will not show up for training anymore.”

Gyokeres would be expected to return to training on Monday, but is threatening not to, as he’s disappointed the side have gone back on their agreement to let him leave for an entire package of €70million (£60.4m).

Arsenal round-up: Zubimendi joins Gunners

After a long saga, Spanish midfielder Zubimendi has joined Arsenal, stating it was the move he was “looking for.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal are believed to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

They’re believed to be enamoured with him given his ability to play on both flanks.

But a Gunners forward could head in the opposite direction, as Chelsea are said to have told Ethan Nwaneri that they’ll be “ready to attack” for him if he becomes unhappy with his playing time at the Emirates.

Viktor Gyokeres quiz