Arsenal fully expect Martin Zubimendi to report for the beginning of pre-season amid clarity over Real Madrid potentially hijacking the move, and David Ornstein has revealed why a switch to north London isn’t yet official.

Arsenal put the pieces in place to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder all the way back in January. Zubimendi has been identified as a worthy upgrade on Jorginho who joined Flamengo upon leaving Arsenal via free agency earlier this month.

The Gunners are prepared to activate Zubimendi’s €60m release clause and the deal has already been given Fabrizio Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

However, as yet, no medical has been passed, no contract has been signed and no release clause has been triggered.

The delay in Arsenal finalising their move has sparked rampant speculation Zubimendi could experience a change of heart, just as he did when turning his back on Liverpool last summer.

Numerous reports in Spain have gone hard on the possibility of Zubimendi holding out for Real Madrid. One report from DefensaCentral even declared Zubimendi had ‘cancelled’ his switch to north London.

The Xabi Alonso connection – with the new Real Madrid boss managing Zubimendi in the past – had been cited as a critical factor.

But according to a fresh update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, there is a simpler explanation for why Zubimendi remains a Real Sociedad player 10 days into the window.

Ornstein revealed Real Sociedad have requested the deal be completed in July – not June – for accounting purposes.

Sealing the move next month means the transfer and finances involved will count towards next season’s books and not this season’s.

Furthermore, Ornstein insisted that as far as The Athletic are concerned, Real Madrid are NOT actively pursuing Zubimendi despite admiring the player.

“There has been plenty of noise around Martin Zubimendi’s future – however the Spain midfielder’s transfer to Arsenal is regarded by the north London club as being done and signed,” wrote Ornstein.

“Real Sociedad have expressed a preference for the deal to be ratified in July for accounting purposes, and Zubimendi is expected to link up with Arsenal for the start of pre-season.

“Our Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana says sources in Madrid assert that the 15-time European champions like the player but did not pursue or actively work on recruiting him.”

