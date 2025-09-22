Arsenal learn Real Madrid stance on William Saliba transfer after Andrea Berta goes wild with new deal

Real Madrid are not giving up on the prospect of signing William Saliba from Arsenal, with a report revealing that Los Blancos scouted the defender in action against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, as TEAMtalk reveals the grand plan that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has regarding the Frenchman.

Saliba is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2027. The Gunners have offered the France international central defender a new deal, but the threat of Real Madrid remains. Los Blancos signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, but manager Xabi Alonso is keen on recruiting more centre-backs, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Ibrahima Konate, according to the Spanish media, with the France international defender out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Konate’s France international team-mate, Saliba, is also on Real Madrid’s radar, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that the 24-year-old is Los Blancos’ ‘dream target’.

Arsenal are determined to keep Saliba, and while the indications are that Madrid believe signing Konate is more achievable than getting a deal done for the Gunners star, it seems that they have not completely given up on landing the 24-year-old.

According to TBR, Madrid scouted Saliba in action for Arsenal against Man City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw, with Saliba starting alongside Gabriel at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

The 24-year-old centre-back returned to the team after a spell on the sidelines due to injury, with the report claiming that he ‘was one of the main focuses of the trip’ for Madrid to the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba has made 138 appearances for Arsenal so far in his career, scoring seven goals and giving two assists in the process.

While Arsenal are aiming to win the Premier League this season, Madrid are keen on clinching LaLiga and the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal plan to stop William Saliba from joining Real Madrid

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Arsenal are aware of Real Madrid’s interest in Saliba.

However, Arsenal remain determined to keep hold of the Frenchman, with sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta working hard behind the scenes.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are ready to pay Saliba £300,000 per week in wages to convince him to snub a potential move to Madrid.

Jones said: “Arsenal remain determined to tie William Saliba down to a new long-term contract, and from what I have been hearing, they have been ready to push the limits of their wage structure to make it happen.

“His current deal runs until 2027, but with Real Madrid keeping a close eye, they want this resolved quickly.

“I’m told they’re prepared to offer a salary in the region of £300,000 a week, which would make him one of the club’s highest earners.

“Some suggestions have put the figure at £250,000, but sources closer to the talks believe it will end up higher because of just how vital he is to Arteta’s project.

“Arsenal see him as one of the best defenders in the world, a cornerstone of their future, and the message is clear that Saliba isn’t for sale.”

