Real Madrid learn laughable William Saliba ‘price tag’ Arsenal have set – it’s less than Harry Maguire fee

Arsenal have named their price for William Saliba if Real Madrid are to sign the central defender, according to a report in Spain, but TEAMtalk analyses why Los Blancos should not be overly confident of getting the Frenchman for that fee, which is less than what Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire when they signed Harry Maguire.

Saliba is one of the best centre-backs on the planet and has developed into a world-class operator at Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta. The France international is one of the first names on the Gunners’ teamsheet when he is fit and available, and his partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the north London club’s defence is one of the best in the Premier League.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is keen on keeping Saliba beyond the summer of 2027 when his current contract expires.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have already made ‘an important proposal’ to Saliba.

There is confidence at Arsenal that Saliba will sign a new deal and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium, even though the threat of Real Madrid is hard to ignore.

Romano reported back in May that Saliba remains Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’ despite Los Blancos signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth at the time.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate and Tottenham Hotspur ace Micky van de Ven are the other defenders that Madrid are keen on.

El Desmarque has also reported Madrid’s interest in Saliba, claiming that the Frenchman is their ‘big dream for next season’.

‘Real Madrid are dreaming of William Saliba’, states the report, even though ‘the most likely’ defender to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer ‘seem to be Konate’.

Arsenal are said to have set a ‘price tag’ of €80million (£69.7m, $94m), ‘but Real Madrid could negotiate’ with the Gunners.

William Saliba worth more than €80m (£69.7m, $94m)

Given that Saliba will be out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2027, it is understandable why Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are keen on tying him down to a new deal.

From a business perspective, Saliba will be a depreciating asset the closer he gets to the end of his current contract.

However, as things stand, Saliba is worth more than €80m (£69.7m, $94m), especially when one considers how much Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire.

In the summer of 2019, Man Utd paid Leicester City £80m (€92m, $108m) for Maguire.

Maguire was 26 when he made the move to Old Trafford and had done well for Leicester, but even then, eyebrows were raised when Man Utd made him the world’s most expensive defender at the time.

Maguire’s spell at Man Utd so far has been mixed, with the defender often criticised and ridiculed by the fans, although he has always given his all and does his best whenever he has been on the pitch.

Saliba is 24 at the moment and is one of the best players on the planet. The Frenchman is world class.

There is no way that Arsenal would be willing to sell Saliba for €80m (£69.7m, $94m).

Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Defensa Central, has reported that Arsenal value Saliba at €100m (£87m, $118.5m).

In February 2025, Sky Suisse journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, reported that Arsenal want(ed) £100m (€115m, $135m) for the defender.

