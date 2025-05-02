Real Madrid have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Arsenal central defender William Saliba, according to the Spanish media, but there is still a problem for Los Blancos.

One of the areas that Madrid are keen on addressing in the summer transfer window is defence. With manager Caro Ancelotti unable to rely on Eder Militao and David Alaba due to injury problems and Antonio Rudiger being 32, Madrid have identified Arsenal star Saliba as a top target.

Saliba is Florentino Perez’s ‘chosen one’ for the defender, with Marca reporting this week that the Madrid president is ‘willing to roll up his sleeves’ and start making more concrete moves for the 24-year-old centre-back.

Madrid have now received a massive lift in their quest to sign Saliba, with a report in Spain claiming that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ‘willing to part’ with the defender.

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal are aware of interest in Saliba from Madrid.

The France international centre-back himself ‘would be delighted to join the Madrid project’, according to the report.

Saliba has always admired Madrid and also has his French compatriots, such as Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Defensa Central has revealed that it is one of the French players at Madrid that Arsenal want in exchange for Saliba.

Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Madrid in a swap deal involving Saliba.

Tchouameni has been on the books of Madrid since 2022 and won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos last season.

Described as “a superb talent” and an “incredible player” who “produces moments out of nowhere” by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on BBC Sport in December 2022, Tchouameni has demonstrated his versatility this season by playing as a centre-back this season despite being a midfielder by trade.

Tchouameni has made 47 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

READ MORE 🔴 Final Alexander-Arnold decision ‘done and dusted’ as Liverpool, Real Madrid learn their fate

Aurelien Tchouameni stance on Arsenal transfer – report

According to Defensa Central, Tchouameni does not want to leave Madrid for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder is said to be ‘happy’ at the Santiago Bernabeu and believes that he still has a lot to offer to the Spanish and European giants.

Madrid themselves are not willing to sell Tchouameni, but Arsenal are not giving up on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has revealed that Arsenal ‘will not give up easily and will try to do everything possible to incorporate the French midfielder’ into their project.

It could come down to how desperate Madrid are to sign Saliba from Arsenal this summer and whether they believe that they can cope without Tchouameni in their team.

One must also note that Defensa Central is a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, so Arsenal fans as well as Los Blancos supporters need to take this report about a potential Saliba – Tchouameni swap deal with a pinch of salt.

Latest Real Madrid news: Tottenham raid, Man Utd blow

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed that a top Man City target could join Madrid if Xabi Alonso takes charge of Los Blancos.

A report has claimed that Madrid want to open talks with Tottenham over one of their top young talents, but a summer move is very unlikely.

Meanwhile, an Argentine talent is said to have told Man Utd that he wants to move to Madrid.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?