Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has informed the board to do all in their power to tie down William Saliba to what could prove the largest deal in the club’s history, having made it clear why he wants a quick resolution to the talks and with Real Madrid lurking in the background.

The French defender moved to Emirates Stadium in July 2019 in a £27m move from St Etienne, though had to bide his time to be given a chance after embarking on several loan moves first. When Saliba’s chance with Arsenal eventually came, the classy defender took it with both arms and he’s proved an immovable object from the Gunners side since.

Having now racked up some 137 appearances under Arteta, Saliba is now regarded as one of the best defenders in world football and, at the age of 24, there is still very much room for further improvement.

Recognising that importance, Arsenal have been locked in talks over an extension to his deal for a number of months, particularly with reports in Spain frequently linking the defender with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

However, after it emerged earlier this month that a new five-year deal has been put on the table, sources have now revealed that the contract offer put before the 28-times capped France international could make him the best-paid player in the club’s history.

Our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed Arteta is at the heart of those talks and is urging the Gunners hierarchy to push themselves to the limit in order to tie down the ‘vital’ star who is seen not just one of the best in the world, but also a ‘cornerstone of their future’.

“Arsenal remain determined to tie William Saliba down to a new long-term contract, and from what I have been hearing they have been ready to push the limits of their wage structure to make it happen,” Jones explained.

“His current deal runs until 2027, but with Real Madrid keeping a close eye, they want this resolved quickly….”

How much Arsenal are prepared to pay William Saliba?

With the Gunners valuing Saliba at upwards of €100m (£87m, $118.5m), and with just under two years to run on that deal, the Gunners know they still have time on their side to finalise that all-important extension.

And according to Jones, any new deal could make him one of the club’s best-paid players of all time.

Currently earning £190,000 a week, Saliba looks in line for a minimum 50% pay increase at Emirates Stadium.

“I’m told they’re prepared to offer a salary in the region of £300,000 a week, which would make him one of the club’s highest earners. Some suggestions have put the figure at £250,000, but sources closer to the talks believe it will end up higher because of just how vital he is to Arteta’s project.

“Arsenal see him as one of the best defenders in the world, a cornerstone of their future, and the message is clear that Saliba isn’t for sale.”

Speaking earlier this summer and prior to Real’s swoop for Dean Huijsen – a defender of a similar profile – Fabrizio Romano described Saliba as a “dream target” for Florentino Perez.

However, the transfer journalist did stress that the ball very much remains in Arsenal’s court.

“In the list of Real Madrid, the dream target has always been William Saliba,” Romano stated.

“My information is that Real Madrid understood at the beginning of May that Saliba this summer was impossible to reach as a target because, for Arsenal, he is a crucial player and they are discussing a new contract with William Saliba.

“So Real Madrid’s position on Saliba is clear – they will sign Dean Huijsen now, but Saliba remains a dream target for them.

“Arsenal will have the ball in their court to close the agreement, keep Saliba at the club and extend his contract. Otherwise, if this contract won’t be extended, Real Madrid will be there.”

