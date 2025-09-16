Arsenal choose contract priority between Bukayo Saka, William Saliba as Romano confirms stunning offer

Arsenal are looking to tie down Bukayo Saka and William Saliba

Fabrizio Romano has explained why tying William Saliba down to fresh terms is the ‘main focus’ for Arsenal amid parallel contract talks with Bukayo Saka.

Both Saliba and Saka have entered the final two years of their Arsenal contracts. Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta wants to avoid a repeat of the Liverpool saga where key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all entered the final six months of their deals.

Liverpool managed to keep Salah and Van Dijk, but Alexander-Arnold angered fans by running down his contract and joining Real Madrid.

Saliba and Saka are both happy at Arsenal, though elite sides around Europe will likely be monitoring their situations.

The pair are two of the best players in the Premier League and rival clubs would jump at the chance to sign them in cut-price deals.

Providing an update on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Arsenal have sent Saliba’s camp an ‘important proposal’. The journalist added that Berta is currently working harder in talks with Saliba as he is already confident Saka will stay.

“I think the main focus would be Saliba, because for Saka, for sure, the conversation is already very positive. I think Arsenal will not have big problems extending this contract,” Romano said.

“For William Saliba, obviously, there is this constant speculation about Real Madrid. Well, what I’m told is that Arsenal have recently improved, it’s not today or yesterday, but let’s say, in recent weeks, their proposal to William Saliba.

“So Arsenal made an important proposal to the player. Arsenal want to extend his contract. Arsenal want Saliba to feel a crucial part of a big project, of an ambitious project, where they are doing something really special at the club.

“And so this is what Arsenal are trying to do with William Saliba.”

William Saliba ‘impressed’ by Arsenal signings

It emerged recently that Arsenal have sent Saliba their opening contract offer and are awaiting the centre-back’s response.

Graeme Bailey revealed on Monday that Saliba is set to pick up a ‘significant wage increase’ by accepting Arsenal’s offer, information which has effectively been confirmed by Romano.

“Berta believes Arsenal’s summer plans have highlighted to both players that they are in the right place to fulfil their ambitions,” Bailey said.

“The pair will both receive significant wage increases upon completion of their deals, and are understood to have been impressed with what Arsenal have done over the summer.

“Berta wants both done before the summer, but is believed to want both signed and sealed ahead of the January transfer window.”

