William Saliba on brink of Arsenal return as Arteta learns when he can pick his star defender again

Arsenal could soon see William Saliba back in action after an injury lay-off

Arsenal have been handed a major William Saliba boost that has significantly altered their January transfer plans, with the Gunners now prioritising quality over quantity in defence, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Saliba has been sidelined since the summer with a chronic back problem that saw him limp off early in the World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain. Despite fears at the time, it was decided after assessment between France’s doctors and Arsenal’s medics that surgery was not required.

Now sources have confirmed to us that the France international’s rehabilitation has gone “very well”, to the extent that Arsenal have had to “hold him back” from pushing for an earlier return.

Indeed, sources understand that Saliba believes he could be back in action this month, with the defender keen to return as soon as possible after originally targeting a comeback before the end of the year.

Saliba is understood to feel he could play before the end of October and would ideally like to be available for Arsenal’s huge Champions League trip to Bayern Munich on October 21.

However, Arsenal are taking no risks with their star defender and are instead pencilling in either the home Premier League fixture against Everton (October 24) or, perhaps more realistically, the Carabao Cup clash at Fleetwood (October 27) as more realistic return dates.

That would put Saliba in line to build up his match fitness ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Liverpool at the start of November.

However, while Saliba believes he could be ready to feature before then, we understand Arsenal continue to tread with caution and will not be swayed into bringing him back earlier than they believe is appropriate.

Either way, the latest development represents a huge boost for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, with the club determined not to rush Saliba back despite the player’s own desire to return as quickly as possible.

Arsenal have coped admirably in Saliba’s absence, but the prospect of having one of their key defenders back available is naturally a major boost to Arteta and the entire squad.

His return also changes the picture around Arsenal’s recruitment heading into 2027…

READ MORE: Top 10 Arsenal signings in Premier League era ranked – Saliba features; legends in top 3

Arsenal monitoring two top defensive talents

The club remain active in the market and are looking at several defensive options, but Saliba’s improving fitness means their need is not as urgent as it would have been had his absence been expected to continue.

The summer arrival of Ezri Konsa and Jurrien Timber’s return to fitness have also strengthened Arsenal’s defensive options.

TEAMtalk can confirm, however, that Arsenal have been doing work on a couple of Spanish central defenders as they continue to assess the market.

Como’s Jacobo Ramon remains a player of huge interest to the Gunners, although Arsenal and other interested clubs are aware that Real Madrid have him pencilled in for a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2027.

Another young Spaniard firmly on Arsenal’s radar is Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin.

The highly-rated Basque stopper made his full debut for Spain earlier this year and is emerging as one of the most highly-rated young defenders in European football.

Arsenal’s recruitment work is not limited to central defence either.

A right-back is also being considered, with Ben White’s long-term future at the Emirates far from certain.

And sources can confirm that Arsenal have continued to do work in recent weeks on standout Brazilian options Wesley and Vanderson.

The Gunners have long been on the trail of the Roma and Monaco defenders respectively, and both remain under close observation as Arsenal consider their options.

Arsenal have also been checking on Sporting right-back Ivan Fresneda, who is another name being monitored as the club assesses their longer-term needs in the position.