Florentino Perez has told Xabi Alonso the chances of Real Madrid signing William Saliba from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, as Mikel Arteta’s stance on selling the defender comes to light.

What promised to be a hugely successful season for Madrid has turned out to be a bitterly disappointing campaign. Los Blancos were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal and lost to Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey. With just three more rounds of LaLiga matches this season, Madrid are seven points behind leaders Barca in second place.

Carlo Ancelotti, who led Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League success last season, will step down as the head coach at the end of the month to take charge of Brazil.

Alonso has already announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen, with the former Madrid and Spain international midfielder widely expected to replace Ancelotti as Los Blancos manager.

Defensa Central has revealed that Madrid president Perez and Alonso have already held talks about new signings in the summer transfer window.

One of the players that Perez and Alonso have talked about is Saliba, who is one of the best defenders in the world and has been superb for Arsenal in recent years.

While Perez has made it clear to Alonso that the 24-year-old is ‘the real target’ for defence, the Madrid supremo has admitted that it is ‘impossible’ to get Saliba out of Arsenal this summer.

Perez has also told Alonso that Madrid have a better chance of signing Dean Huijsen.

The Spain international is one of the best young centre-backs and has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

Arsenal stance on selling William Saliba to Real Madrid

Arsenal are well aware of interest in Saliba from Madrid, and while it remains to be seen what the Gunners do if Los Blancos make a huge bid, publicly, the north London club are adamant that they will not sell the defender.

Earlier this month, Arsenal manager Arteta made it clear that the Gunners want to keep the Frenchman, who is in talks with the Premier League club over a new deal.

When asked whether he could rule out the prospect of Saliba leaving, Arteta told ESPN: “I leave those kind of things more for [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about.

“What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future.

“Obviously, it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and be on top of them, but I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

