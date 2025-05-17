Arsenal are ready to send William Saliba to Real Madrid in exchange for Rodrygo as Mikel Arteta makes a big decision, with a report in Spain also revealing Los Blancos’ stance on such a deal.

Saliba and Rodrygo are two of the best players in the world and are expected to make the online gossip pages this summer. While Madrid are keen on signing the Arsenal central defender, the Gunners have an admiration for the Brazil international forward.

Rodrygo is reportedly not entirely happy at Madrid because he has not been playing on the left side due to the presence of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the team.

Arsenal manager Arteta is a fan of the Brazil international forward, according to The Athletic, and it has now emerged that he is ready to make a big sacrifice to make a deal happen.

Defensa Central has reported that Arsenal are ‘willing to let Saliba leave’ if, in exchange, they could sign Rodrygo, who has been described by his Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham as “the most talented and gifted player” at Los Blancos.

The Spanish news outlet has revealed that ‘Arsenal want Rodrygo, and Arteta has even considered swapping him for Saliba, knowing that Real Madrid want him’.

This will come as a surprise to Arsenal fans because the north London club have been adamant that they will not sell the France international centre-back.

Arsenal are in talks with the £27million defender to extend his current contract, which runs out in the summer of 2027.

The 24-year-old has grown and developed as a centre-back under Arteta at Arsenal and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet when he is fit and available.

Saliba has scored two goals in 34 Premier League matches and also made 11 appearances in the Champions League for the Gunners this season.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ The hidden detail of Arsenal’s 2025/26 home shirt is all about the Premier League title

Real Madrid stance on Rodrygo – Saliba swap – report

Defensa Central has revealed Madrid president Florentino Perez’s stance on selling Rodrygo in exchange for Saliba.

Perez is clear that he does not intend to accept such a proposal. The Madrid supremo believes that Rodrygo’s value is higher and is also aware that he would be able to sign Saliba for free in two years’ time or for a lower fee next summer if he does not sign a new deal.

Although it cannot be completely ruled out that Rodrygo could leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, Madrid want him to stay.

Los Blancos reportedly believe that Rodrygo ‘has everything to become the best player in the world’, but they have noticed that he struggles to find consistency.

Hailed by former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy in January 2025 as “a match winner” who “can beat people” and is “quick”, Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and given 10 assists in 50 appearances for Madrid this season.

The Brazil international forward has won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once, and the Champions League on two occasions with Madrid so far in his career.

Latest Arsenal news: Striker shortlist, Goalkeeper chase

Arsenal have whittled down their list of striker targets to just two, according to a report.

It has been reported that Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta could make a U-turn on one of the strikers that the Gunners have done a lot of work on.

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position for a LaLiga goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, a pundit has told Arsenal that they are not appealing to a top Madrid star.

POLL: Which Arsenal player do you think is worth the highest transfer value?