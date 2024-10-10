Exclusive: William Saliba stance on Arsenal exit revealed as Real Madrid make contact with centre-back’s agents

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba and we can exclusively reveal the Gunners’ stance on a potential sale, as well as whether the centre-back is open to the move.

The French international is undoubtedly one of Europe’s best defenders and has played a major role in Arsenal’s rise to prominence under Mikel Arteta.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have made contact with Saliba’s entourage to gauge his interest in a potential switch to the Bernabeu in 2025.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk, however, that Arsenal view him as a vital cog in their squad and have zero intention of allowing him to leave.

Equally, Saliba is very happy at the Emirates, his relationship with Arteta is described as ‘excellent’ by sources and he would like to continue his progression under the manager.

Real Madrid’s reported interest in the centre-back IS real, though, and they have included him in their shortlist of possible candidates to rejuvenate their defence.

David Alaba will turn 33 next summer and he is suffering from a long-term knee injury, so Real Madrid will have to evaluate what condition he will be in once he recovers and whether they need to sign a replacement in January or at the end of the season.

Real Madrid contact over Saliba swoop confirmed – sources

We understand that Real Madrid have made contact with Saliba’s agents and the defender is flattered and happy to have caught their attention, but at the moment he is fully focused on Arsenal.

Real Madrid have only collected preliminary information on Saliba’s situation and for now, there has been no concrete talks held over a potential transfer.

As mentioned, Arsenal are not willing to let him go, but sources say a ‘monster offer’ from Real Madrid could be considered by the Gunners’ hierarchy. How high that bid would have to be, however, is unclear at this stage.

Saliba signed a new £190,000-a-week contract at Arsenal in July 2023 which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, so the North London side would hold all the power in negotiations if Real Madrid do make an offer.

Arsenal track Benjamin Sesko

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Arteta rejected two swap offers from Barcelona for Gabriel Martinelli over the summer.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick turned to Martinelli after missing out on a deal for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and the Catalans did all they could to try and secure a deal.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Martinelli and it’s claimed that they offered both Andreas Christensen and Ferran Torres as part of a player-plus-cash swap deal.

Arteta, however, was adamant that the Brazilian international could not be allowed to leave, with reports claiming he feels the 23-year-old is ‘untouchable’ and has a big future ahead at the Emirates.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Arsenal are considering bringing in a new striker in 2025 and we understand they are in pole position to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also interested in Sesko but TEAMtalk sources say that Arsenal are ahead of the two clubs in the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old is enticed by the opportunity to play under Arteta and if his career continues on its current trajectory, he could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for the Gunners.

IN FOCUS: Saliba’s incredible rise at the Emirates

Saliba was signed by Unai Emery in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth a reported £27million.

He finally became a first-team regular at Arsenal at the start of the 2022/23 season and has since started 71 Premier League games.

The Gunners won 53 of those games, drew 10 and lost just eight. That record gives the centre-back a 74.6 per cent win rate and a 11.12 per cent loss rate in the Premier League.

He has also kept 32 clean sheets in those games and conceded just 59 goals, averaging just 0.83 goals conceded per league game.

Saliba, Gabriel defensive partnership stats

But Saliba missed Arteta’s first 96 Premier League games as he had loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille. He also missed 11 league games through injury in 2022/23.

Arsenal won 54 of those 107 league games but drew 19 and lost 34. When Saliba doesn’t play in the Premier League, Arteta has a win rate of 50.4 per cent and a loss rate of 31.7 per cent.

Arteta’s side have also managed just 34 Premier League clean sheets without Saliba and they conceded 126 goals in those games, averaging 1.1 goals conceded per league game.

