William Saliba’s worsening back injury has forced Arsenal to reassess their defensive transfer strategy this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the club are now preparing for the possibility that the France international could require surgery.

Sources have told us that the expectation within Arsenal is that Saliba has been managing the problem for some time, but the injury has failed to improve despite careful treatment.

Indeed, there is now a growing belief internally that surgery is the most likely next step, a procedure that could sideline the 25-year-old for the remainder of the calendar year.

That prospect has significantly altered Arsenal‘s thinking in the transfer market.

The Gunners entered the summer looking to sign a new right-back, ideally a versatile option who could compete with – and potentially replace – Ben White, with the England international considered a player the club would have been willing to sell for the right offer.

However, Saliba’s situation has dramatically changed those plans.

As a result, we understand Arsenal are now increasingly inclined to keep White while also signing another defender, rather than simply replacing him.

White himself saw last season ended by a knee injury, although that setback did not require surgery and he remains firmly on course to be available for the start of the new campaign.

While he has excelled at right-back under Mikel Arteta, White is naturally a centre-back, and his ability to cover both positions has suddenly become even more valuable to the Gunners

With Saliba’s future availability uncertain, Arsenal are now prioritising a defender capable of operating centrally, while also offering cover on the right…

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Arsenal looking at right-backs – and also considering Villa star Konsa

The club have extensively monitored several right-backs in recent months, including Wesley, Ivan Fresneda, Nnamdi Collins and Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento, who had been viewed as one of their leading targets before his latest injury setbacks.

Signing any of those would give them a new right-back alternative, while allowing White, or even regular right-back Jurrien Timber, to cover Saliba as the right-sided centre-half.

But TEAMtalk can reveal one player is rapidly climbing back up Arsenal’s shortlist, with England international Ezri Konsa is once again emerging as a serious target.

The Aston Villa defender has been discussed internally for some time, but Saliba’s injury has increased his appeal considerably.

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Konsa’s ability to play both centre-back and right-back makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s revised plans, providing immediate cover in central defence while also strengthening the right side.

As confirmed by our sources as far back as May 28, Arsenal are already preparing an ambitious move for Villa forward Morgan Rogers, and Konsa is another player they are now watching closely as they weigh up a potential double raid on Villa Park.

Understandably, Aston Villa would be loath to lose two of Unai Emery’s most important players, especially given the departure of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United this week.

However, sources insist Arsenal’s admiration for Konsa is long-standing and is set to intensify in the coming weeks.

If Saliba does undergo surgery, Arsenal know they cannot afford to leave themselves short defensively.

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