Winger Arsenal are ‘breaking the market’ to sign passes Premier League test

A superstar forward Arsenal want to ‘break the transfer market’ for has extinguished any minor doubts he might struggle with the adaptation to Premier League football.

Don’t let an off week in the Champions League fool you, the Premier League is by far the strongest league in the world right now.

Examples of superstar players arriving in England and struggling, or good Premier League players looking like great ones upon leaving, are commonplace.

Luis Diaz is a prime example, with the Colombian registering 64 goal contributions in 143 matches for Liverpool. Since arriving at Bayern Munich, he’s now operating at more than a goal contribution every game (37 G/A in 36 appearances).

Conversely, £116m superstar, Florian Wirtz, took six months to get to grips with English football, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – both excellent strikers in Serie A – flopped woefully at Manchester United.

As such, there may be some trepidation amongst Arsenal fans right now amid multiple reports their club are ready to spend big on PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Sporting director, Andrea Berta, is reportedly ready to ‘break the market’ for the Georgian winger, and if his most recent display against elite English opposition is anything to go by, he’ll take the Premier League by storm.

Kvaratskhelia was named on the bench for PSG’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night. Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele got the nod in attack.

Yet when Kvaratskhelia was brought on just after the hour mark with the scores level at 2-2, he single-handedly took the tie away from Chelsea.

The electric winger assisted Vitinha’s goal that made it 3-2, before scoring a brace to give PSG a comfortable 5-2 advantage heading into the return fixture.

What’s more, the fact Kvaratskhelia was named on the bench in itself lends credence to the Arsenal links.

Through no fault of his own, Kvaratskhelia is not always a regular starter in Paris despite his immense talents.

In Doue, Barcola and Dembele, PSG already boast a high-powered front three. You also don’t have to be a genius to work out the French side might favour French players over foreign imports at times.

Arsenal are well known to be on the hunt for a blockbuster signing on the left wing in the summer. If they do land Kvaratskhelia, expect him to hit the ground running from day one in England.

