Arsenal to work on ‘logical’ and ‘easy’ striker target after Vlahovic snub

Arsenal will look to bring in an ‘easy’ striker option following their rejection by Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta recently urged Gunners technical director Edu Gaspar to contact Vlahovic’s agent over a transfer. But the north London outfit were left ’embarrassed’ as the representative would not even pick up their calls.

The Serbian’s entourage want him to represent a top Champions League club when he leaves Fiorentina. That means Liverpool, Man City and Juventus are all in with a shout.

Vlahovic has sped up the transfer process by rejecting a new deal with his current club. His contract expires in 2023, which means Fiorentina will have to sell next year to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

However, Arsenal are no longer part of the race and will have to look at alternative forwards. They need to sign someone soon as Alexandre Lacazette is nearing an Emirates exit.

Sport Witness, citing Spanish outlet AS, provide an update on the transfer hunt. They claim that Real Madrid man Luka Jovic is in Arteta and Arsenal’s sights.

The star, a compatriot of Vlahovic’s, enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign in 2018-19 for Eintracht Frankfurt. He notched 27 goals in 48 games as the German outfit finished seventh in the Bundesliga.

A big-money move to Madrid followed but the 23-year-old has yet to replicate that form.

The report states that Jovic still holds the dream of starring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. But he is now being ‘logical’ and realising that a move could kickstart his career.

No club has come forward over his availability just yet, but Arsenal certainly hold an interest. A transfer would be relatively easy to complete as Madrid have no real need for the player.

A likely option would be a loan move in the January transfer window. That would allow Arteta to assess his impact in the second half of the campaign.

A formal bid could then be launched, should Jovic succeed. There is no indication of a fee, although the Spanish giants would want to get back some of the £50m they paid for him two years ago.

Trio make Arsenal ‘solid’ – Ian Wright

Meanwhile, Gunners legend Ian Wright reckons the defensive trio of Ben White, Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale help to make Arsenal ‘solid’.

While appearing on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, he said: “I love the fact even with White when he’s coming out and he said: ‘I don’t watch much football, I just play football’.

“I love the fact that he’s brave enough and strong enough to admit that because he can deal with what comes with that.

“When you look at his performances next to Gabriel, it’s very solid with the goalkeeper. It’s a very good team, those three are very solid.

“So we’re looking at a team now with a lot of confidence.”

