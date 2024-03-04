‘World class’ star to sign with Arsenal, as Gunners go all out to secure fantastic deal

Arsenal are expected to thrash out a surprise new agreement with Jorginho

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are poised to enter talks with a star labelled world class by Mikel Arteta, and one report has detailed how the Gunners will go above and beyond to secure the deal.

The Gunners will be confident of closing the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City when visiting bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Monday night.

Arsenal have proven they’re not one-season wonders this term and for the second straight year, are entrenched in a genuine title race.

Arsenal staggered down the final stretch last season, winning just three of their final nine league matches.

However, the Gunners look to have learned their lessons from that painful experience and through the calming influence of players like Jorginho, look a far more mature and balanced outfit this time around.

The ex-Chelsea star, 32, was something of a surprise signing in the winter window of 2023. The midfield metronome signed a one-and-a-half year deal that also contained an option for an extra 12 months.

Jorginho has produced exemplary displays against the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle in recent weeks. So high were his standards, in fact, that his manager insisted he’s world class.

When asked if Jorginho fit that top tier billing, Arteta recently replied: “He is certainly.”

Jorginho is technically a free agent at season’s end, though Arsenal can obviously trigger the one-year option.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Arsenal have been so impressed with Jorginho that they intend to put forth a brand new offer crafted from scratch.

The inference there is any new deal would either be for more than one year, or come an a raised salary, or perhaps both.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Jorginho plans

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, talks between Arsenal and Jorginho’s camp will take place later this month.

“Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go.”

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, previously confirmed his client is “very happy” with his situation at the Emirates.

“Arsenal have our priority. Jorginho is very happy with his teammates, with Arteta and with Edu Gaspar,” Santos told TVPlay.

“We will consider the proposals and decide what’s the best option for his future.”

Transfer interest from Italy is widespread, though with Arsenal and Jorginho both happy with how things are going, all the signs point towards a brand new extension in north London.

DON’T MISS: Declan Rice says he ‘hates’ watching ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool, Man City; big Arsenal title race call made