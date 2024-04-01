Eddie Howe tells Arsenal their chances of poaching electric Newcastle forward Mikel Arteta loves

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal but Eddie Howe has delivered a clear hands-off message to the Gunners.

The Magpies will be forced into selling several players this summer as they scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Isak is one of their most in-demand stars alongside midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

As mentioned, Arsenal are reported to hold a concrete interest in Isak, while Real Madrid have also shown an interest in him in the past.

The striker has scored an impressive 14 goals in the Premier League this season and at the age of 24, still has time to improve his all-round game.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new front man in the summer to provide competition for Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Nketiah has been told by the Gunners’ hierarchy that he is free to find a new club in the summer, with Crystal Palace among those interested.

Therefore, Arsenal will have to bring in a replacement for Nketiah if he does leave.

Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle plan for Alexander Isak

In a recent press conference, Howe was asked about the interest in Isak and whether Newcastle could be forced into a sale due to their financial situation.

“He’s an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him,” said Howe.

“He was excellent on Saturday. He didn’t score in open play but his two penalties were outstanding and his general play was very good. His link play, his athleticism, he looked in a really good place.”

With that in mind, it looks like Newcastle will do everything they can to keep hold of Isak this summer.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Magpies would much rather sell a handful of fringe players than lose Isak or Guimaraes.

Arsenal will therefore have to scour the market for other striker targets and have a number of exciting alternatives in mind already.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney – who could be available for £60m – is another player who has been constantly linked with a move to the Emirates.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is another player who is being eyed by Arsenal and plenty of other top European sides, too.

