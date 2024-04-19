Wrexham battling to sign Arsenal star Ryan Reynolds loves as Prem clubs circle for vital player

Wrexham have secured back-to-back promotions under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have begun drawing up their plans for the transfer window.

One player they are desperate to sign on a permanent deal is Arsenal loanee goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who has been vital for them this season.

The talented 22-year-old has made 34 League Two appearances for Wrexham this term, keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets and conceding just 29 goals in the process.

His performances have helped the Welsh side secure an automatic promotion spot and despite his seemingly sky-high potential, Arsenal have decided to part ways with him this summer.

Okonkwo’s contract with the Gunners is set to expire in June and they have reportedly decided against offering him an extension.

The goalkeeper will therefore be available on a free transfer and Wrexham are determined to win the race for his signature.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Wrexham ‘face competition’ from clubs ‘in the Premier League and the Championship.’

READ MORE: Newcastle ecstatic as star player drops major hint he’ll snub Arsenal; Gunners turn attention to Everton man

Arsenal loan star hints at Wrexham switch

Sides from Europe are also keeping close tabs on Okonkwo, as he has previously impressed on loan at Austrian side Sturm Graz.

One advantage Wrexham have, though, is the fact that they have more financial power than the average lower league side.

Okonkwo was named as the goalkeeper in the League Two Team of the Season and has filled the boots of Wrexham’s previous shot-stopper Ben Foster with ease.

It is worth noting, however, that the Welsh club are currently paying less-than-half of the youngster’s Arsenal salary – which is reported to be £2,500 per week.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal draw up four-man striker shortlist as Champions League woes expose key weakness

It remains to be seen whether Wrexham would be able to match his wage demands, especially given the fact he has interest from Premier League clubs.

Okonkwo did hint in a recent interview that he’d be willing to stay at the Racecourse Ground, though.

“It has been an incredible season and I am so proud of the team, the staff and everyone around the club for having the trust in me, and allow me to show what I can do,” he said, via The Leader.

“We will see what happens in the future.”

EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham battling clubs in England and Scotland for 21-goal attacking sensation