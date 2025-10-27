Arsenal get CLEAR message about signing €40m Real Madrid midfielder after Xabi Alonso’s one-word verdict

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta need to forget about signing Eduardo Camavinga, as Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s one-word verdict on the midfielder after El Clasico against Barcelona provided a clear stance on his future.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has long been linked with Arsenal, who wanted to sign the Brazil international in the summer of 2025. The north London club remain keen on Rodrygo, according to reports, but the winger is not the only Madrid star who is on Arsenal’s radar.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are among the clubs that are keen on Camavinga.

The France international midfielder has now fully recovered from his injury problems, but the 22-year-old is not guaranteed a place in Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up.

Mundo Deportivo, a Catalan publication, has named Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as the clubs keen on Camavinga, who cost Madrid €40million (£35m, $46.5m) when they signed him from Rennes in 2021.

A left-footed gem who is very dynamic and is always on the move, Camavinga, who can also operatee as a left-back, is capable of recovering the ball, building attacking moves and adapting to any situation.

Camavinga started for Madrid against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, and Alonso was hugely impressed with the Frenchman’s performance in El Clasico.

After Madrid’s 2-1 win in LaLiga, Alonso told the club’s official website: “We played with players who have the dynamism to play in different positions.

“We needed to dominate the midfield and not be weak in that area. The whole team played a great game, but Eduardo (Camavinga) had a tremendous game.”

Alonso has been slowly getting Camavinga up to speed, and the Madrid manager saying that the midfielder was “tremendous” against Barcelona in El Clasico suggests that he will NOT sell the youngster anytime soon.

The Madrid boss praised Camavinga after the match against Getafe as well.

Alonso said: “I really liked him and in the first half, we created the mismatch on the left wing. We needed more in the final third.

“On this pitch, you have to adjust well to the second ball, and they only created danger from set pieces. He gave a very complete performance.”

What TEAMtalk sources understand about Eduardo Camavinga future

Alonso shared his admiration for Camavinga in September as well, saying after Madrid’s match against Levante: “You saw that he started one play as a 6 and then finished it as a 10, almost reaching our last line of offence.

“He’s a very dynamic player with a very good skill set. So, I am very happy about having this because this is the first time I’ve worked with him since I’ve arrived at the club, because he hasn’t been available.

“He will enter our rotation little by little, just like Jude, who is also back and will be very important.”

Alonso has stayed true to his word about Camavinga entering Madrid’s ‘rotation little by little’, and him starting against Barcelona in El Clasico – arguably the biggest club football fixture in the world – is a sign that the former Liverpool midfielder plans to use him on a regular basis from now on.

Sources have also TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have no plans to sell Camavinga anytime soon.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, said on October 23: “There has been a lot of uncertainty about how Camavinga fits at Real Madrid, and as part of that, I think a few clubs across Europe have been alerted, but at the moment, I do not see a transfer opening up.

“Xabi Alonso is working with him and wants him to become a regular.

“He gave him his first start of the season against Getafe, so this will be a case of watching now how the player takes on instruction and works his way more prominently into the side.

“I think there is a real prospect of him becoming an option for a Premier League club like Liverpool or Man City if things are not going well for him later in the season, but in Madrid, they seem adamant for now that we are still some way from a decision like that.

“The real doubt probably grows once we discover whether they are going for an elite midfielder.

“Obviously, Madrid have been linked with Mac Allister at Liverpool, but also Caicedo and Enzo at Chelsea, so there does seem to be intent that could have a knock-on effect.”

