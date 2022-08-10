Arsenal have learned the likely price they would need to pay if they are serious over their initial interest in Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino.

Mikel Arteta’s side have invested heavily for the second summer in a row. To date, they have five new signings to their name, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko costing a combined £78m from Manchester City alone. As things stand, they have spent well in excess of £100m.

However, the Gunners remain active in the summer market, with Edu still chasing more new additions. Given permission by owner Stan Kroenke to invest even more, Arsenal still want a new winger and midfielder to bolster their squad.

Indeed, those two signings are seen as the potential missing ingredients as Arsenal look to make the leap into the top four.

As such, the Gunners are being linked with a number of exciting options. Top of their wanted list is reportedly Bayer Levekusen winger Moussa Diaby, though he comes with a lofty price.

But with a phenomenal goals and assists record in the Bundesliga, that asking price is probably a fair one in the modern market.

As an alternative, Arsenal are also considering other options too. To that end, Tuesday’s Transfer Gossip suggested both they and Liverpool were considering moves for Villarreal star Yeremi Pino. Sometimes known as Yeremy, he notched six goals and four assists last season.

Still only 19, that form saw him rewarded with a full call-up for the Spain national squad. He now has four caps for his country.

He has a release clause in his contract worth approximately £67m. However, with finances tight at El Madrigal, there is a feeling in Spain that Villarreal could be vulnerable to his sale.

Arsenal learn price required to sign Yeremi Pino

Now, as per AS, the Gunners are seemingly set to get the green light to pursue his signing.

They claim the Yellow Submarine are ready to sanction his exit due in order to ease ‘economic problems’. They were reportedly expecting offers to arrive this summer for Arnaut Danjuma and Pau Torres. However, with offers arriving for neither, they will seemingly look to sell Pino instead.

And they will reportedly agree to his sale if they receive an offer of between £33.8m and £42.2m (€40m to €50m).

That price is well within Arsenal’s reach and the Gunners are now seemingly ready to launch an official move for his services.

The Gunners are now expected to make contact with the player’s entourage to see if the move interests him.

Pino can play across the frontline and would be a welcome addition for Arteta’s side. The Gunners boss is seeking more goals from his wingers, with only Bukayo Saka contributing regularly last season.

Gabriel Martinelli currently operates on the left of their three-man attack. But the arrival of Pino would provide cover and competition for both players.

And his arrival would surely spell the end of Nicolas Pepe. The club-record Arsenal signing has struggled to impress during his time at Emirates Stadium. Edu and Arteta are unlikely to stand in his way if a sizeable offer comes in.

Gunners learn chances of signing Sandro Tonali

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reportedly chasing an ambitious deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Arteta wants to add another midfielder to his ranks amid strong links to Youri Tielemans.

Tonali would certainly be an ambitious signing given his reputation in the Italian game. Branded the ‘next Andrea Pirlo’, he was a title winner with AC Milan last season.

To that end, reports claimed the Gunners were preparing a huge £46.4m (€55m) offer for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Indeed, reports in Italy claim Edu has met up with Milan officials to make clear their interest.

However, Milan have already lost Franck Kessie this summer, the midfielder moving to Barcelona as a free agent. However, Milan could be convinced to sell Tonali if the price is right.

Arsenal’s offer of £33m for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino set to be accepted Arsenal’s reported offer of £33m for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino is set to be accepted by the Yellow Submarine.

Explaining the meeting, Italian journalist Enrico Camelio told Calciomercato revealed Milan’s stance.

“Milan and Arsenal met and talked about Tonali,” Camelio said. “The Rossoneri have declared that the midfielder is not transferable, but if a proposal for €55m arrives, Milan could sell him and make two purchases.”

Tonali only joined Milan on a permanent deal last summer. They paid Brescia an initial £6.3m for his loan before paying a further £24.3m to make the move permanent.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the brink of selling Pablo Mari, with the defender jetting off for a medical with a Serie A club.