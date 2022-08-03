Youri Tielemans: Brendan Rodgers reveals star’s big concern as Arsenal finally prepare bid and double Gunners exit nears

Arsenal are finally set to launch a bid for Youri Tielemans after weeks of speculation and with Brendan Rodgers providing an update into the player’s state of mind.

The Foxes midfielder has been the subject of strong speculation this summer. With just a year left on his Leicester deal, a move away from the King Power has always appeared likely this summer. And with Leicester seemingly needing to sell, he is not the only player looking to move on.

Indeed, the Foxes also face a battle to keep Wesley Fofana, with the player seemingly doing all in power to force a move to Chelsea.

And James Maddison is also the subject of two failed bids from Newcastle. That said, the playmaker seemingly has two other preferred options ahead of the Magpies.

Kasper Schmeichel also looks likely to move on this summer. He is closing on a move to Nice in Ligue 1 after 11 seasons with the club.

And with Tielemans also up for grabs, it may well be a very different-looking Leicester side come the end of the transfer window.

The Gunners have been on his trail for a number of months with their interest well documented. However, they are yet to make their move, amid claims Mikel Arteta has doubts over the Belgian’s physicality. That theory, though, has since been dismissed by Fabrizio Romano with the trusted transfer reporter offering his own theory behind the delay.

Now, though, The Guardian claims Arsenal are finally ready to launch an official move for the midfielder.

They are seemingly ready to put £25m on the table for the 25-year-old. Leicester, however, will likely reject that offer, with the club reportedly holding out for at least £30m for the 52-times capped star.

Brendan Rodgers offers Youri Tielemans update

With the situation showing no signs of a quick resolution, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has offered an insight into Tielemans’ thinking.

He says the midfielder is frustrated that his future remains unresolved and wants the saga ending sooner rather than later.

Rodgers said: “There is that possibility [Tielemans could leave] but there has not been anything for him. We haven’t had any approaches to the club yet on that.

“Of course it is in the back of the mind, that sort of what-if scenario. But he doesn’t want anything to drag on either.”

However, the Foxes are seemingly in no hurry to sell the star. As such, they understandably intend to hold out for the best possible price.

One thing that Leicester cannot afford, however, is to run the risk of losing the midfielder for free. Failure to sell him before the window shuts on September 1 will leave them vulnerable to his free transfer exit.

To that end, the player will be eligible to speak to interested overseas suitors from January 1.

Arsenal stars Charlie Patino, Folarin Balogun near loan exits

The Gunners have seemingly delayed bidding for Youri Tielemans, with the focus over the last two weeks being on squad departures.

To that end, Bernd Leno has sealed a move to Fulham, while Lucas Torreira is nearing a move to Galatasaray.

And two of the club’s bright young talents in Charlie Patino and Folarin Balogun are also nearing loan exits.

England Under-21 striker Balogun is heading to Reims, with the Ligue 1 needing a replacement for Hugo Ekitike.

He moved to PSG and the Ligue 1 side see Balogun as his replacement. However, any deal will not contain any option for Reims to make the move permanent.

Arsenal are also waving farewell to Patino for the season.

What's next for Youri Tielemans? Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is still being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has drawn comparisons with Jack Wilshere, is reportedly due to sign at Blackpool for the season.

He will sign for the Tangerines on season-long loan deal as Arsenal look to further his experience.

The England U19 international scored on his debut for the Gunners in their Carabao Cup win over Sunderland.

Meanwhile, a former Tottenham man has urged Arteta to sell William Saliba after naming him among five players not good enough for Arsenal.