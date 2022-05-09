Arsenal are reportedly growing increasingly hopeful of a deal to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to trusted source David Ornstein.

The Belgian star is quite rightly regarded as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders. Since signing for the Foxes, he has played a leading role in successive top-five finishes for the club, also netting the winner in the FA Cup final last year.

However, with just a year left on his deal, a move away from the King Power looks increasingly likely.

Indeed, that has seen classy Belgian Tielemans linked with a host of big clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United are among those to be reportedly keen, while Real Madrid have recently been touted as candidates.

However, the Gunners too have also been regularly linked with Mikel Arteta looking to add quality to his squad.

Now it seems as though Arsenal are closing on a move.

As per The Athletic’s Ornstein, the potential move has been ratified by those in charge at Arsenal.

The Foxes are seemingly seeking a £40m fee – a cost that will not dissuade the Gunners.

Positive talks with Youri Tielemans

And Ornstein claims Tielemans himself has shown a willingness to make the move to London. He claims Tielemans’ agent Peter Smeets has held ‘encouraging dialogue’ with Arsenal about a prospective move to Emirates Stadium.

Tielemans is willing to quit Leicester, but has stressed he only wants to sign for a club who can offer him Champions League football.

That’s a target Arsenal are closing in on after Sunday’s narrow 2-1 win over Leeds. The Gunners can secure their place back among the elite if they win at Tottenham on Thursday night.

And that in turn will significantly increase their prospects of landing Tielemans.

The report claims that agreeing personal terms should not be a major issue for Arsenal. And Youri Tielemans is reportedly sign a four-year deal at Arsenal, tying him to the club until 2026.

Arsenal ready to extend Mohamed Elneny stay

The signing of Tielemans, however, is not expected to be Arsenal’s first piece of summer business.

Indeed, according to Ornstein, Arsenal are also closing in on a new deal for Mohamed Elneny.

The Egyptian star appeared to be on his way out of Emirates Stadium as a free agent with his deal expiring this summer.

He has previously struggled to make an impression on Arteta and appeared a long way down the pecking order.

Youri Tielemans wanted by Arsenal but wants a move to Liverpool or Manchester United Leicester City are preparing to sell Youri Tielemans this summer as Arsenal are ready to bid £40m for the midfielder

However, an injury to Thomas Partey has afforded Elneny a chance in the side – and the 29-year-old has made the most of his opportunity.

Indeed, since coming into the side on April 20, Arsenal have won four games in a row.

Those significant wins – coming at Chelsea and West Ham and home to Man Utd and Leeds – have propelled Arsenal at a key time in the season.

That has prompted Arteta to have a change of heart over the midfielder.

As such, he will reportedly sign a new deal, keeping him at Emirates Stadium until 2024.