Arsenal have reportedly learned of the price tag for a young striker which may mean their plans to sign him will have to be put on hold.

The north London club are busy plotting who can be a part of their new look frontline in 2022. A major upheaval is on the way, and the Gunners have shown their liking of recruiting youthfully.

Manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have a clear transfer plan which they seem to be sticking to.

This had led them to Internacional front man Yuri Alberto.

The 20-year-old has been finding the back of the net regularly in Brazil’s Serie A. And Arsenal are said to want him in one of the next two transfer windows.

However, the club’s president is very reluctant to let their prized asset leave. As such, they won’t let him go for less than €25m, as per Goal.

Alessandro Barcellos said: “It is important to highlight that with this goal being reached, with the sale of Vinicius Mello, we can keep Yuri Alberto, who is our main asset at the club throughout the 2022 season.

“We will not be forced to sell in the middle of the season. Next year.

“It must also be said that if there is an irrefutable proposal of a fair value, then we need to evaluate it.”

Arsenal looking at Aubameyang replacements The Gunners are looking to shift their former captain after everything that's happened recently.

Arteta and Edu must therefore now consider if they value Alberto enough to pay the asking price.

They may have to move quickly, because Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are currently preparing an offer. That is only worth €15m plus €3m in bonuses, though.

Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine are also interested in the Brazil under-23 international, who registered 19 goals and four assists in 55 club matches in 2021.

Arsenal spinning several striker plates

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well have played his last game for Arsenal amid reports that Edu wants Alexander Isak, or one other, to replace him in their attack.

After another disciplinary breach, Arsenal stripped Aubameyang of the captaincy with an announcement on Tuesday. He was not part of their last matchday squad and won’t be in their next one either.

Now, Aubameyang’s future is in doubt. What is clear is that he is no longer the captain of Arsenal.

As a result, it seems Aubameyang’s goose may indeed be cooked at Arsenal.

To that end, reports are growing he will be moved on in January amid talk in Spain of a swap deal with Barcelona…

