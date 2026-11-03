Frozen out £60m Arsenal man reaches painful exit decision – seven of Europe’s biggest clubs have been informed

Martin Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in January in a bid to get his career back on track, with a host of leading European clubs now aware of his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The Spain international has endured a difficult spell in north London after arriving with considerable expectation, and sources have confirmed that the 27-year-old is prepared to consider an exit when the transfer window reopens and with seven of the continent’s biggest clubs all made aware of his decision.

To that end, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all shown interest in taking Zubimendi back to Spain, while there is also significant attention from Germany.

Sources can reveal that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been informed of the midfielder’s availability and are aware of the possibility that he could seek a January departure.

There has also been movement in the Premier League. Chelsea have been spoken to about the situation, while long-term admirers Liverpool have also been informed, though the Reds are seen as less likely to make a move at this stage, with their previous interest dating back to their previous management.

Arsenal fought off competition from a number of clubs to sign Zubimendi in a £60million deal in 2025. He initially arrived as a first-choice option and was expected to play a central role in Mikel Arteta’s midfield plans.

However, his standing has changed considerably over the last 12 months. Zubimendi has gradually slipped down the pecking order and, despite his reputation and significant transfer fee, is yet to start a Premier League game this season…

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Arsenal stance on Martin Zubimendi January exit

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes this summer has further increased competition for midfield places, while the decision to promote Myles Lewis-Skelly ahead of him last season had already highlighted the extent of the change in his position.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are aware of Zubimendi’s feelings and the possibility that he will look to move on in January. The club are therefore preparing for the prospect of interest in a player they only signed relatively recently.

A report also recently claimed Gunners boss Arteta will reluctantly sanction his exit.

A loan arrangement is understood to be one option Arsenal could consider, although the structure of any potential deal would need to be assessed.

That could prove important given the size of the original investment and the number of clubs now aware of the situation. Any move would need to work for Arsenal as well as the player, particularly with the Gunners having paid £60million to bring him to the Emirates.

Of those clubs linked with a move for the 30-cap Spain international, a report last month suggested which club he was most likely to join, with one journalist claiming he is ‘going there in the winter window’.

For Zubimendi, however, the priority is understood to be getting his career back on track, and, after a modest 67 games in Arsenal colours, it seems his time at Emirates Stadium is now drawing to a close.

Elsewhere, our sources revealed on Monday that another Arsenal star is emerging as Real Madrid’s top target in 2027, with a mammoth bid planned to try and prise him away.