AC Milan, Inter both in talks over Aston Villa raid for Emery signing who’s only just joined

AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly both in talks to take a recent Aston Villa signing away from Unai Emery in January.

Emery’s doing a stellar job at Aston Villa. When he took over from Steven Gerrard in the first half of last season, the Villans weren’t far from the relegation battle.

They ended up finishing eighth, securing Europa Conference League football, after a fantastic turnaround.

This season, they’re doing far better than a lot of people would have imagined they would.

The Villans are currently second in the league, only three points behind leaders Liverpool. In December, they beat last season’s champions Manchester City, and followed that up with a win over Arsenal three days later.

Credit must go to Emery for implementing a free-flowing style, and adding his own signings to the quality players already at the club.

The new signings have largely performed very well. Pau Torres has slotted into the defence perfectly, Moussa Diaby is helping to tear defences apart, and Nicolo Zaniolo is finding his feet, having bagged his first two goals in December.

One man who’s struggled to have much of an impact is Jhon Duran, signed from Chicago Fire in Emery’s first window at the club.

Duran courted by AC Milan, Inter

It was reported in November that he had become a ‘handful’ for the manager, having displayed a poor attitude during training.

Whether a lack of game time is a consequence of his attitude, or his attitude is a consequence of his lack of game time is unclear, but he’s not particularly high on the pecking order.

Duran’s played just 145 minutes this season in the league – forwards Diaby, Zaniolo, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey have all played more often.

Villa are looking to get rid, given Duran is adding very little, and two European giants are in the mix.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, AC Milan and Inter Milan are ‘both in talks’ over the signing this month.

Milan favourites for snare

It’s said that the former are ‘favourites’ ahead of their city rivals.

That’s as they ‘have gone in stronger’ for the signing of Duran, which it’s said is likely to be a loan for the rest of the campaign.

It’s likely they’re offering to cover his whole wages, whereas Inter might not be, in order to be ahead.

It’s unclear whether there will be an option or an obligation for them to buy him at the end of his loan spell, or whether Villa will simply sanction a dry loan to get him out the door for a short period.

If Duran performs away from the club, even just on a dry loan, whoever gets him might be encouraged to sign him permanently in the summer.

READ MORE: Monchi strikes gold as Aston Villa ‘agree’ first January transfer with major deal struck for Serie A winger