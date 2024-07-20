Aston Villa in ‘advanced talks’ over star’s sale after huge bid; Euro 2024 ace praised for Emery rejection

Moussa Diaby is edging closer to leaving Aston Villa after a major bid came in for his services, while a top winger has been told he was right to reject Unai Emery.

Diaby signed for Aston Villa in July 2023 after they agreed a club-record £52million deal – made up of an initial £43m fee plus £9m in potential add-ons – with Bayer Leverkusen. Since then, the right-sided attacker has managed 10 goals and nine assists in 54 games for Aston Villa.

However, Diaby’s spell in the West Midlands could be short. It recently emerged that Saudi club Al-Ittihad are aiming to land him in a big-money deal.

According to reporter Pete O’Rourke, Diaby could leave Villa Park ‘within days’ as the two clubs have entered ‘advanced talks’ over a summer transfer.

Villa have received a proposal worth around £46m for the Frenchman, and that bid has proven to be ‘too good’ to turn down.

Diaby’s sale will help Villa bring in some more of their top targets and improve their Financial Fair Play situation.

The player is understood to have finalised personal terms with Al-Ittihad after being offered a massive contract.

It will be a shame to see Diaby head to the Middle East, as he is still only 25 years old and heading into the prime years of his career.

Aston Villa transfers: Diaby to leave, Williams swoop fails

However, due to the forward’s age, he could earn huge money in Saudi Arabia for two or three years before returning to Europe and playing at the highest level once again.

One player Villa have been linked with to improve their attacking ranks, amid Diaby’s impending exit, is Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams.

Indeed, Emery pushed hard for Villa to sign Williams last summer, viewing him as one of the best young players in Europe.

But the left winger rejected Emery and Villa’s advances and opted to remain at his current side for another year.

We will never know how Williams would have performed if he had joined Villa, but the decision has worked wonders for the 22-year-old.

Last season, he notched eight goals and 19 assists in 37 games to help Athletic lift the Copa del Rey, their first trophy in 40 years.

Williams then played a starring role as Spain beat the likes of Germany, France and England on their way to Euros glory.

The Spanish press, as would be expected, have now sung Williams’ praises for rejecting Villa and remaining in La Liga last term.

The pacy star is now one of the most coveted wingers on the planet and can essentially choose which club he joins this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has publicly announced he is chasing Williams’ signature, though the Catalan giants may struggle to pay the price needed to strike a deal.

As such, Liverpool and Arsenal could provide Barca with serious competition for Williams. It remains to be seen whether Villa will get back in the mix after being rejected by him in the past.

