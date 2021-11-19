Agbonlahor bashes Rangers stars; feels Gerrard can attract bigger talent

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor feels that Steven Gerrard can attract big names to Villa Park, and therefore cannot see the manager looking to his former club for talent.

There has been speculation since Gerrard left Rangers to become the new Villa manager on which stars he might like to take with him. Indeed, Glen Kamara and Ryan Kent have been part of those transfer rumours.

It might make sense for Gerrard to raid his old club for stars he has worked with previously. He has built a rapport with those players and knows what to expect from them.

Agbonlahor expects Gerrard may think of doing just that.

“Sometimes managers do bring players from clubs that they used to be at,” he told Football Insider.

“There’s a wider net of players that you can attract. Aston Villa is an attractive club, he’ll look at it and think ‘Ryan Kent did well for me, Alfredo Morelos did well for me but I can’t attract better players than them’. He’s got the whole world to choose from.”

However, he seemingly believes Gerrard should look beyond Rangers. Indeed, Agbonlahor believes Gerrard will be able to attract big stars to Villa.

“I don’t really see him looking at anybody from Rangers. I see him looking at better players out there in the world,” he added.

Indeed, Gerrard will want to make the squad his own, and recruit players who play his style of football.

As such, we may see him head to Rangers for a couple of players. Although, he will surely be able to attract some big names to the side from across the globe.

Rangers transfer policy may help Villa

Rangers’ January transfer strategy has been revealed, and should Gerrard want to raid his old club, it could benefit him.

The policy is essentially, they must sell before they buy any new players.

As such, the Scottish champions may be vulnerable to raids from other sides.

Indeed, Gerrard may look to Rangers to pick up some of his former stars despite Agbonlahor’s reservations. The transfers for some may come cheap if Giovani van Bronckhorst is determined to put his stamp on the Gers with his own new arrivals.

