Will Alejandro Garnacho salvage his Aston Villa career? Tony Cascarino gives verdict – ‘similar theme at Man United’

Tony Cascarino has said that Chelsea-owned Alejandro Garnacho will fail at Aston Villa, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Villans have already given up on the former Manchester United winger.

Garnacho joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The former Man Utd winger signed a season-long deal with the Villans.

The deal includes a conditional obligation to buy for Villa.

Chelsea decided to let the Argentina international winger leave on loan after just one season at the club.

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Man Utd in the summer of 2025 for £40million after falling out of favour with then-Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Villa so far, with manager Unai Emery giving him just 32 minutes in the Premier League.

Former Villa and Chelsea striker Cascarino has not been impressed with Garnacho at all and believes that he will flop at Villa Park.

When asked if Garnacho could salvage his career and turn it around at Villa, Cascarino said on talkSPORT (8:58am, September 19, 2026): “Look, it was a similar theme at Manchester United, Chelsea was exactly the same.

“Undecided.

“Chelsea fans didn’t buy into him.

“He has now gone to the Villa and not got going again.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one.

“If he’s going to make a mark, he has really got to get back into that Villa team, and it doesn’t look like that at the moment, though.

“Really doesn’t look like it.

“So, I am saying no at the minute.”

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Aston Villa have faith in Alejandro Garnacho – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Villa believe that Garnacho will eventually succeed at the club.

Sources have told us that Villa boss Emery has faith in Garnacho and will give the Chelsea-owned winger chances to prove himself and earn a permanent move to Villa Park.

Bailey said: “Garnacho was an unused substitute during Villa’s 3-1 midweek Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City, while reports have suggested he is ‘already finished’ at Villa Park and is not on course to reach the required number of appearances to trigger the £42million obligation included in his loan agreement.

“However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa sources have moved to play down those suggestions, insisting that Emery remains a believer in Garnacho’s ability and that the player will be given opportunities to prove himself.

“Those sources insist no decision has been made regarding Garnacho’s future and that he still has every chance of doing enough during the season to secure a permanent move to Villa Park.”

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