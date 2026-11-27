Aston Villa are looking into ways of terminating Alejandro Garnacho's loan from Chelsea

Aston Villa are sensationally looking into ways of aborting the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho after what appears to be a major falling out behind the scenes, and with a respected journalist revealing the talks that will now take place with Chelsea over terminating his contract.

The Argentina winger moved to Villa Park over the summer on an initial season’s loan, but with an easy-to-achieve appearances tally that would have turned the arrangement with Chelsea into a permanent £42.5m (€51m, $56m) acquisition.

However, just a matter of months into the arrangement, the would-be transfer has rapidly turned sour. Having made just seven appearances for Villa, all off the bench and only totalling a meagre 96 minutes, Garnacho was then cruelly left out of Villa’s matchday squad for this week’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

The absence was especially cruel given boss Unai Emery opted instead to pick two goalkeepers on his bench and, having left one space free, choosing instead to keep the former Manchester United man away.

Since then, a fuming Garnacho has deleted all references to Aston Villa from his Instagram account.

Now, respected Athletic journalist Jacob Tanswell, who specialises in covering Aston Villa, has confirmed that the Villans are ‘exploring’ Garnacho’s exit in January.

Posting on X, he stated: ‘New: Aston Villa are exploring Alejandro Garnacho’s departure in January, provided an agreement can be struck with Chelsea.

‘Chelsea viewed the clause to trigger a permanent obligation as easy to achieve but 22yo currently out of Villa plans.

‘His future is dependent on negotiations and finding an overseas suitor.’

That represents a major U-turn from the club, with Tanswell backing up our claims from earlier in the season, that, despite initial teething problems, Villa’s coaching staff were told to treat the winger as one of their full-time players and that there would be ‘amazement if Garnacho did not end up their player beyond the season’.

However, Tanswell has now gone into more detail at where it has all gone wrong and what comes next for the 22-year-old winger…

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Garnacho’s Aston Villa exit hinges on two factors

In his detailed report for The Athletic, the reporter has revealed that Garnacho has failed to have the desired impact at Villa Park.

‘Garnacho has failed to make an impact in Villa’s first-team environment, with performances in training not doing enough to suggest he deserves a chance to play regularly,’ Tanswell explains, before revealing the two factors that could come into play if Chelsea are to agree to Villa’s requests.

‘Multiple sources have said Villa are open to his departure in January, provided clubs from overseas come to the table and strike an agreement with his parent club, Chelsea,’ he added.

The reporter then admits there remains lots of uncertainty at this stage as to whether Chelsea will adhere to their requests, especially given the fact that the Blues regarded the obligation threshold as “easily achievable”.

Furthermore, with Chelsea not having a recall clause, the Blues were very much banking on a permanent fee from Villa coming their way next summer.

Now, though, those chances are effectively over, with Villa unlikely to pick the player again amid his failure to convince Emery he is worthy of selection.

That leaves the player at a huge crossroads in his career, and his agent will need to work overtime to find the eight-cap Argentina star a new home.

Italian side Napoli had previously expressed an interest in his services, while there has been tentative interest from his academy side, Atletico Madrid. However, it remains to be seen if either side would be willing to pick up the transfer trail again and try to salvage the career of a player who has been on a downward spiral ever since leaving Old Trafford in a £40m switch to Chelsea in August 2025.

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