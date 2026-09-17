Aston Villa sources have downplayed suggestions that Alejandro Garnacho does not have a future at the club, with the club insisting the winger still has the opportunity to earn a permanent move to the Midlands in 2027.

Garnacho joined Villa from Chelsea on a season-long loan during the summer with a view to a permanent £42m switch, but has endured a frustrating start to life under Unai Emery.

The 22-year-old Argentina international is yet to make a start in the Premier League, with his involvement limited to just three substitute appearances, amounting to little more than half an hour of league action – drawing comparisons to the Harvey Elliott affair at Villa Park last season.

Competition for places has been fierce, with George Hemmings, Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye currently ahead of Garnacho in the pecking order.

His lack of opportunities has inevitably raised questions over whether Villa will ultimately commit to the deal on a permanent basis.

Garnacho was an unused substitute during Villa’s 3-1 midweek Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City, while reports have suggested he is ‘already finished’ at Villa Park and is not on course to reach the required number of appearances to trigger the £42million obligation included in his loan agreement.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa sources have moved to play down those suggestions, insisting that Emery remains a believer in Garnacho’s ability and that the player will be given opportunities to prove himself.

Those sources insist no decision has been made regarding Garnacho’s future and that he still has every chance of doing enough during the season to secure a permanent move to Villa Park…

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Villa door is not closed on Garnacho

The situation is therefore not being viewed internally as a closed door for the Argentine, despite his limited involvement during the opening stages of the campaign.

There is also a recent precedent for Villa finding themselves in a similar position.

Last season, the club had a comparable arrangement with Liverpool involving Elliott, who also struggled to accumulate the required game time to turn his loan into a permanent transfer.

Elliott ultimately returned to Anfield after Villa opted not to complete the deal. The player has since moved to Valencia on a season-long loan.

Despite that, Emery has urged Garnacho to work hard after addressing his decision to not call upon the player in the 3-1 victory at Coventry City in the Carabao Cup.

The Spaniard said: “[He has to] continue working. Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well.

“George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic; Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want.

“Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. [Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have.

“Garnacho is a little bit behind because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs.”

Garnacho’s situation, however, is not considered to have reached that stage yet, with Villa sources maintaining that Emery still has faith in the player and that the coming months will provide Garnacho with opportunities to change the picture.

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