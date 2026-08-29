Aston Villa officially submit concrete offer for £37m Man Utd star

Manchester United star Amad Diallo, who has been linked with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have made an offer to Manchester United for Amad Diallo, according to a report, as Unai Emery’s side suffer a blow in their pursuit of a Como midfielder.

Diallo has been on the books of Man Utd since 2021, when he joined from Atalanta for a total fee of £37million, including add-ons.

The 24-year-old is a very versatile player who can operate as a winger, wing-back and attacking midfielder.

Diallo, who has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland, has made 97 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists in the process.

The Ivory Coast international is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2030, with the option for a further year.

According to 225Foot, Villa are keen on signing Diallo from Premier League rivals Man Utd before the end of the summer transfer window next week.

The Villans, who won the Europa League last season, have made an official offer for Diallo.

The report has stated: ‘According to exclusive information from 225foot, Aston Villa have officially submitted a concrete offer to Manchester United to sign the Ivory Coast international.

‘The Villans are looking to bolster their attack and see him as the ideal candidate to revitalize their offensive line.’

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Aston Villa fail in Martin Baturina pursuit

While it remains to be seen if Villa are able to sign Diallo in the coming days, Unai Emery’s side have already suffered a blow in their pursuit of Martin Baturina.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X, Villa and Newcastle were ready to make big offers for the Como midfielder.

However, the 23-year-old Croatia international attacking midfielder has decided to stay at his Italian club.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 7:36pm on August 28: “Martin Baturina will stay at Como 1907 this season.

“The Croatian midfielder was highly sought-after on the market, with offers from Newcastle and Aston Villa.

“Both English clubs were ready to offer up to €70M for Baturina, but Como considered him untouchable. #NUFC #AVFC”

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