Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, giving them another exciting option in attack.

Unai Emery’s side confirmed the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United on Sunday, which includes a £40m option to buy, and now Asensio is set to join him at Villa Park.

The former Real Madrid man is Villa’s fourth signing of the window, following deals for Rashford, Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia – the latter two being permanent deals. The deal for Asensio is understood to be a straight loan with no obligation or option to buy, while Villa will cover all of his £120,000 per week salary.

Asensio, 29, has struggled for consistent playing time with PSG this season, making 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and making four assists. A move to Villa therefore gives him an opportunity to reignite his career and show what he can do in the Premier League.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of three-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain. A 38-cap Spanish international, Asensio joins Villa until the end of the 2024/25 season,” Villa wrote in a statement on their website.

“He has enjoyed a glittering career, lifting European titles with Real Madrid as well as domestic league titles and domestic cups in France and in Spain.

“Comfortable playing on the wing as well as in an attacking midfield role, he has also starred on the international stage, helping Spain win the UEFA Nations League in 2023.”

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Deadline day latest as Tottenham ignite shock Tel twist and chase second deal; Man City AGREE €60m signing

Marco Asensio shirt number revealed

According to a report from journalist Romain Collet Gaudin, Asensio is expected to wear the number 21 shirt for Villa, which has been vacant since Anwar El Ghazi left the club in 2022.

Emery wanted to sign Asensio back in 2023 when the player left Real Madrid. Now the manager has finally got his man and is understood to have played a big role in helping to sign the player.

Asensio’s arrival follows Jhon Duran’s move to Al-Nassr last week for around £65million and striker Ollie Watkins picking up an injury, so it was clear that Villa needed reinforcements in attack.

Emery now has Rashford and Asensio to hopefully help fire his team into the top four this season and to success in the Champions League.

Villa may not be done in the window yet, either, with the Midlands side still keen to bring in another centre-back if the right opportunity presents itself.

Villa enquired over a loan deal for Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi last week and agreed terms with the player, but Chelsea didn’t agree to it at the time as they didn’t want to strengthen a direct rival.

It remains to be seen whether Villa can add reinforcements to their defense before the 11pm transfer deadline, with work still ongoing behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Aston Villa quiz: Before or after?