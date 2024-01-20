Arsenal ‘push hard’ for Emery linchpin with Aston Villa contract talks on hold amid Liverpool, Man City rumours

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could face a battle to keep some of his best players.

Aston Villa are reportedly in no hurry to open contract negotiations with Douglas Luiz despite Arsenal “pushing hard” to sign the midfielder.

Unai Emery’s side have emerged as the surprise package of the Premier League season and currently sit third, level on points with reigning champions Manchester City and two behind leaders Liverpool.

Luiz has been a central figure behind Aston Villa‘s success this term, with the Brazilian midfielder registering six goals and three assists in 20 league appearances to spark the club’s unexpected title charge.

The 25-year-old’s performances have seen him linked with a move away from Villa Park, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City – who signed Luiz in 2017 but were unable to field him in a competitive fixture due to work-permit issues – all said to be interested.

Although Luiz is entering the final two years of his current Aston Villa contract, a report by Football Insider has claimed that the club are “no rush” to open talks about a new deal and are content to wait until the summer to discuss the player’s future.

It is said that the club’s hopes of keeping Luiz are likely to hinge on Villa qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with Emery’s team three points clear of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – in fourth and fifth respectively – as it stands.

READ MORE: Aston Villa window explodes into life with triple swoop advancing; one medical booked, two offers made

Aston Villa relaxed over Douglas Luiz future

Villa are also mindful that any new contract signed by Luiz would include significantly improved terms following his emergence as a standout performer for both club and country this season.

Arsenal have been most heavily linked with Luiz, with Mikel Arteta still “pushing hard” to sign the player despite having multiple bids rejected by Aston Villa over recent transfer windows.

Yet with Villa showing no signs of dropping away, a number of other clubs are lodging interest in Luiz.

It emerged on Thursday that Luiz is one of two former Man City stars in Pep Guardiola’s sights with the Spaniard also keen on re-signing full-back Pedro Porro, who has impressed for Tottenham so far this season.

Meanwhile, it was also reported this week that Liverpool have entered the race for Luiz with Jurgen Klopp prepared to sanction a £100million deal that would make the midfielder the club’s record signing.

That would top the £85m fee Liverpool paid to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa make contact to sign attacking midfielder who’s ‘determined’ to leave UCL side