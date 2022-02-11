Aston Villa have thrown their hat into the ring to sign Inter Milan veteran Arturo Vidal at Tottenham’s expense, and a move could facilitate a current star’s exit, according to multiple reports.

The Chilean, 34, has been a dependable performer for more then a decade in Europe’s top leagues. The combative midfielder has won titles in Italy, Germany and Spain. He lifted the Serie A title for a fifth time last season while under Antonio Conte at Inter.

However, Vidal’s current contract expires in the summer. Inter do hold an option to extend it for a further 12 months, but a decision on that front is yet to be made.

With his future hanging in the balance, Sport Witness recently shed light on where he might end up.

A reunion with Conte – who also signed him at Juventus in 2011 – was touted. The Chilean press was the source of that speculation, with both Conte and Spurs’ hierarchy reportedly aligning in their desire to land the midfielder.

Given his age, it’s unlikely he would be a regular starter in north London. However, he would add bite and nous to Conte’s midfield as a depth piece, and that prospect could also appeal to Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa join Arturo Vidal hunt

The Birmingham Mail (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), report Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Vidal. Tottenham’s interest is again noted, along with admiration from Galatasaray and Marseille.

Details beyond that are thin on the ground at present. However, the Birmingham Mail article notes current Villa star Douglas Luiz could be on the move – thus increasing the need for midfield reinforcements.

The Brazilian, 23, has been linked with Arsenal amid uncertainty surrounding his contract situation. Luiz’s deal expires in the summer of 2023,

A prior report from the Birmingham Mail suggested Villa could cash in on Luiz next summer if he refuses to pen fresh terms. That would leave a hole in Gerrard’s midfield, which Vidal could fill.

Arturo Vidal may not be the long-term answer at 34, and has operated primarily on either side of a midfield three at Inter. Nonetheless, he is more than capable of filling in across all three positions, and Gerrard has made the 4-3-3 system his own since taking the reins.

Coutinho masterstroke even better than first thought

Meanwhile, a Gerrard transfer masterstroke could be even better than first thought after a report revealed how Aston Villa could capitalise on Barcelona’s desperation over Philippe Coutinho.

Gerrard was believed to be instrumental in his side’s ability to lure Coutinho to Villa Park last month. The Brazilian, 29, has made an immediate impact on his return to England, with two goals and a pair of assists to his name already.

The former Liverpool favourite was signed on a six-month loan deal, with Villa negotiating an option to buy for £33m. His early form would suggest pursuing that route is a no-brainer.

£33m could represent a bargain for a player of Coutinho’s class. However, according to the Birmingham Mail, the deal could be even sweeter for Villa.

They state the £33m fee is not 'fixed'. In other words, Villa can attempt to negotiate a lower fee with Barcelona if they wish.

Barcelona are struggling to earmark enough cash to pay the wages of their new signings. Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all arrived at the Camp Nou last month.

As such, their ‘desperation’ to rid Coutinho’s salary from their books could see them accept just £25m in the summer. However, the small matter of Coutinho’s reported £380,000-per-week salary must first be addressed. At present, Villa are only paying £125,000 of it.

