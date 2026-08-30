Ollie Watkins has bid farewell to Aston Villa, as they close in on a new signing

Aston Villa are reportedly on the cusp of signing a new centre-back, while Ollie Watkins has bid an emotional goodbye to Unai Emery’s team.

Despite scoring 108 goals and helping Villa end their long wait for a major trophy by winning last season’s Europa League, it looked like Watkins’ spell at Villa Park would end on a sour note.

The 30-year-old was nearing a £51million move to Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal and while that was going on, the England international refused to play in Villa’s 4-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last Sunday.

Emery later said the former Brentford man, who joined the West Midlands outfit in 2020 for £28m, apologised for his actions, while paying tribute to the striker – who has since been replaced by Nicolas Jackson.

On Friday, the Spaniard said, “He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well.

“His commitment and his behaviour was fantastic. He’s a fantastic guy – a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him ‘bye’ with a huge hug and with small tears. But now it’s a new chapter here with Nicolas Jackson.”

And on Sunday, Watkins sat down to send a message to Villa fans after a memorable six years there. In it, the forward admitted he never thought it would end this way but was “eternally grateful” for his time with the Villans.

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He wrote on Instagram, “Six amazing years has come to an end. Thank you for the amazing memories and always supporting me through highs and lows.

“Saying goodbye is never easy to this club as it’s been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Once a villain always a villain.”

Aston Villa strike Taylor Harwood-Bellis agreement

TEAMtalk has previously reported that Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis was Villa’s number one defensive target after losing Ezri Konsa to Arsenal.

They had also been keeping tabs on Ecuador international Joel Ordonez and West Ham United’s Jean-Clair Todibo but it seems they will recruit the Saints man instead.

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Villa have agreed a £25m deal for the England international, with an extra £5m in potential add-ons.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of a number of rejected bids but it seems Villa may have finally got their man.

This has also been backed up by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says a long-term contract is in the offing and a medical has been scheduled.

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