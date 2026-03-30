Aston Villa could reportedly ‘agree’ to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, though this depends on one condition.

The England international joined Aston Villa on loan from Man Utd last summer. At the time, this signing felt like it was made out of desperation as a last resort in a disappointing summer for the club.

Sancho has been a bit-part player for Villa for most of this season and has only made eight Premier League starts, but he impressed before the international break and played a key role in the victories over Lille and West Ham United.

The winger is in the final few months of his contract at Man Utd and our sources have confirmed he will leave Old Trafford as a free agent, with it recently emerging that Borussia Dortmund are keen to re-sign him.

However, a new report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims Sancho could yet remain at Aston Villa, with an ‘agreement’ for a permanent deal hinges on their push for Champions League qualification.

O’Rourke explained: “It remains to be seen what Aston Villa plan to do with Sancho. Would they want to make that loan deal into a permanent move or not?

“A lot will depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League, but he has been getting more opportunities recently under Unai Emery, so I wouldn’t rule Villa totally out of it as well.”

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Emery’s stance and Man Utd’s decision revealed

Unai Emery’s verdict on Sancho boosts his chance of a permanent stay at Aston Villa. We reported last week that he has given his approval for this deal to go through, while club chiefs have held ‘encouraging talks’ with the player’s representatives.

And he will become a free agent this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that Man Utd have already decided to let him leave.

Romano explained: “As I mentioned recently, United consider the story over. The loan to Aston Villa will be followed by a free exit this summer. United won’t trigger the contract extension option because it’s too expensive and the player is not in their plans.

“Jadon Sancho is free to decide his next move. Borussia Dortmund remain interested – that relationship is still strong, the bond with the fans, the atmosphere, everything.

“Financially, though, it will need compromises on salary to make it happen. There was also interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, so this will be one to watch.”

Latest Aston Villa news: Villa eye Palace raid as Rashford truth emerges

Aston Villa also have their eye on a Crystal Palace standout, though we understand they face competition from Liverpool and two other teams for his signature.

We have also poured cold water on reports claiming Marcus Rashford could return to Aston Villa, with the forward fully committed to FC Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa face losing Morgan Rogers in the summer, but the talented attacker has been warned against joining Premier League rivals Chelsea.