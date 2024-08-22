Aston Villa have confirmed the season-long loan exit of Alex Moreno to Nottingham Forest, while a summer signing is reportedly already considering his future as he may be surplus to requirements.

Moreno joined Villa for £13.3m just over 18 months ago from Real Betis, as he competed with fellow left-back Lucas Digne for a starting spot in Unai Emery’s starting XI.

At the time of his arrival, Emery said: “Alex is a good player that can help our squad. He has been one of the top left-backs in La Liga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here.”

The former Rayo Vallecano star has since made 48 appearances for the Villans, scoring three goals along the way. Fast forward to the present, though, and he is no longer first choice at Villa Park.

The 31-year-old, who still has two years left on his current contract, was linked with a summer exit, with the West Midlands outfit valuing him at upwards of £15m.

And with Villa splashing out £37.5m to sign left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea earlier this summer, Moreno was not going to get a look-in for Emery this season.

Forest secure Moreno’s services

Then, Premier League rivals Forest came calling and on Wednesday, the Spaniard joined the Tricky Trees for the 2024/25 campaign, with the club having an option to make the move permanent next year.

Forest’s Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson said on the move: “Alex is a player we have had a long-standing interest in so we are naturally all very happy to see him arrive at Nottingham Forest today.

“He has amassed significant experience in La Liga and the Premier League, and he brings all of that quality and experience to our group now.”

While Moreno may have played his last game for Villa, with the experienced defender potentially making his debut for Forest away to Southampton on Saturday, another Emery player may not get the chance to play for the club for a while yet – if at all.

When key midfielder Douglas Luiz left Villa for Juventus earlier this summer, defensive midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and winger/wing-back Samuel Iling-Junior headed in the opposite direction.

The latter played 45 times for Juventus’ first-team between 2022-24, scoring two goals in the process. Upon his move to Villa Park, the 20-year-old was eager to strut his stuff.

“I always want to put on a show for the team, dribbling and getting them [the fans] excited,” he told Villa’s official website in early July. “I want to improve as a player and break into the team as quickly as possible. The manager’s developed a lot of players, so I want to work closely with him and push on.”

Summer signing ponders his future

However, less than two months later, and the £11.8m recruit could be making a swift exit, according to The Athletic.

The former Chelsea academy product, who joined Juve in 2020, was left out of Villa’s matchday squad for their opening day Premier League win at West Ham at the weekend.

Iling-Junior featured in the club’s pre-season friendlies, and although he is a left-sided player, Emery often utilised him as a number 10.

That is one position they have strength in depth in, with Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn all options in that position.

Now, the report claims a loan move away for the England Under-21 international is being sought – just as fellow summer recruit Lewis Dobbin did when he joined West Brom for the 2024/25 Championship season.

He joined Villa on a deal until 2029, so he has plenty of time to turn things around. But this may not be the best start for the 6ft player.