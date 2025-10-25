Aston Villa are closing in on a full agreement with one of their most important players, who was targeted by Everton over the summer transfer window, while another deal for a new contract is already ‘done’, per reports.

Unai Emery’s side got off to a difficult start this season but have bounced back emphatically by winning their last three Premier League games, which has seen them rise up the table.

Villa did, however, lose to Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday night – a big setback to their ambitions in that tournament.

They face Manchester City away at the Etihad on Sunday, but meanwhile, they are working hard behind the scenes to ensure they keep hold of their best players in the January window.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Villa have made important progress in contract talks with their captain John McGinn, whose current deal expires at the end of next season.

The Villans’ new president of football operations, Roberto Olabe, is thought to be playing a key role in the negotiations.

“It is great news for Villa that Roberto Olabe has hit the ground running, it shows a real relationship between him and Emery, that he can come in and just continue talks and indeed make quick progress,” Bailey reports.

“I am told [Matty] Cash’s deal is done and [John] McGinn is also agreed in principle. Clearly they want to get these deals done before January, which makes sense as they can then attack the window fully.”

Aston Villa close to double deal

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton explored a move for McGinn over the summer.

The Toffees ultimately decided against a bid for the 31-year-old, due to two reasons: Villa were determined to keep him, and they instead opted to focus on signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.

McGinn remains a vital player for Villa, having started all eight of their Premier League games so far, and therefore it’s no surprise to see Emery keen to tie down his future.

The midfielder could attract interest in January if a new deal remains unsigned, but everything points towards him penning fresh terms soon.

Cash, 28, is equally as important, as he has also started in every Premier League fixture so far.

Bailey’s report suggests that his new contract is already finalised, so he will extend his stay at Villa Park further beyond its current 2027 expiry.

The double deal will give Villa the confidence to attack the January market and strengthen other areas of the squad.

