Aston Villa confirm fourth summer signing as European ace Zaniolo answers Emery call

Aston Villa have announced the loan signing of Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray, and the forward is raring to play under “one of the greatest coaches in the world” in Unai Emery.

Emery has made an ambitious start to the summer transfer window. The former Villarreal coach signed Youri Tielemans on a free transfer, as well as Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Each of those players have played European football, and it’s clear Emery wants to build a squad that can compete in this year’s UEFA Conference League.

The new signings have hit the ground running, Diaby specifically, as he bagged a goal on his debut, against Newcastle.

Villa have continued to be linked with some big names after signing that trio.

Of late, the heaviest links were to Galatasaray forward Zaniolo. The need for another forward came after Emi Buendia picked up an injury which will sideline him for months.

Talks regarding a move for Zaniolo were said to have ‘accelerated’ following the injury.

Initial reports suggested Villa wanted to sign the forward on loan with an option to buy him. After that was rejected, it was suggested Villa had then made an offer which included a mandatory purchase.

Zaniolo officially joins Villa

Aston Villa have today confirmed that the star has joined on loan from Galatasaray. It’s not suggested whether there is an option, or obligation, or neither, in his contract.

Zaniolo spoke highly of Villa, and Emery, when speaking on his decision to join the club.

“Aston Villa is one of the best teams in England and in the Premier League,” he said.

“Unai Emery is one of the greatest coaches in the world.”

The forward also revealed he’s realising a childhood dream by making a move to the English top flight.

“The Premier League is the most important championship in the world and it was my dream when I was young, one day maybe I’ll play in the Premier League,” Zaniolo added.

He also hopes to have a big impact on his side, and wants to be a team player, as Villa look to keep on their upwards trajectory over the last season, specifically.

“For me, the most important thing is the collective, if you do [your] all for the team, it’s more easy to play good than not play good,” Zaniolo said.

“I will give 100 per cent, I hope I show my quality.”

